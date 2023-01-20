Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch Divisional round game of the NFL Playoffs online

The Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream will see if Mahomes and company are ready to start another run to the Super Bowl, while Trevor Lawrence and the Jags are looking to continue their incredible turnaround season. The AFC’s top seeded Chiefs play host to the fourth-seeded Jaguars in this NFL live stream!

Jaguars vs Chiefs channel, start time The Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream airs Saturday (Jan. 21)

• Time — 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



In 1999, a 40-year-old quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers interviewed for the head coaching job of the Philadelphia Eagles. He got the job and brought along Green Bay’s back-up QB with him to help implement a West Coast offense. The head coach was Andy Reid and the quarterback he brought with him was Doug Pederson. The two would go on to be linked for the next 23 years. Pederson coached under Reid in Philly and Kansas City, before leaving to become a head coach in where else, Philadelphia. Now in Jacksonville, Pederson will stand across the field from his mentor for their first head-to-head playoff matchup.

The Jaguars will go into Arrowhead riding a high after their incredible come-from-behind win over the Chargers in the Wild Card round. The Jags trailed 27-0 with under 4:00 remaining in the first half, when they took advantage of short field and found the end zone for their first score of the game. They would go on to outscore L.A. 31-3 the rest of the way including a game winning 36-yard field goal by Riley Patterson as time expired. It was Jacksonville’s first playoff win in five years.

In the win second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence was able to overcome four first-half interceptions to throw four touchdowns to four different receivers. The offense was also boosted by running back Travis Etienne Jr. who carried the ball 20 times for 109 yards.

This game will mark the second meeting between these two teams this season. The Chiefs won a Week 10 matchup 27-17 in Kansas City. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of his best games of the year against this Jaguars’ defense, throwing for 331 yards with four touchdowns for a 129.6 passer rating. It was Mahomes’ third-best rating of the season.

You can add 2022 to the resume of Mahomes who had another remarkable year. The season began with questions about how the Chiefs’ offense would look without Tyreek Hill following a trade that sent the all-pro wide receiver to Miami. Those questions were answer with a resounding “no problem.” Mahomes led the Chiefs to the best passing attack in the NFL averaging 413 yards-per-game while he threw for a career and league-high 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Without Hill, tight end Travis Kelce stepped up setting new career highs with 152 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Chiefs as 8.5-point favorites against the Jaguars.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN. Your first month is 50% off!

How to watch Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Jaguars vs Chiefs, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Jaguars vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Saturday (Jan. 21)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add-on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab), as it's over for the season. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Jaguars vs Chiefs live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream.

Jaguars vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Jaguars vs Chiefs on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream starts at 9:30 p.m. GMT Saturday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Jaguars vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Jaguars vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Jaguars vs Chiefs live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Jaguars vs Chiefs live stream on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.