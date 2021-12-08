iPhone SE 3 is reportedly one of two cheap new iPhones on the way

It looks like we could see two new iPhone SE models launch over the next two years. That's according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), who has a good track record on all things Apple.

The 2022 model, which we're referring to as the iPhone SE 3, is reportedly set to arrive in the first half of the year and could feature 3GB of RAM, while the 2023 model is expected to get a slightly larger display and 4GB of memory.

Kuo's suggested timeframe for the iPhone SE 3 corresponds to previous reports, specifically one that came from Ross Young, another trustworthy Apple tipster. Curiously, Young claims that the 2022 iPhone SE is internally being referred to as the iPhone SE Plus, despite it allegedly retaining the current model's design and 4.7-inch display size. That means that we're in for an arguably dated look resembling the iPhone 8 with a Touch ID-equipped home button and thick bezels.

However, the iPhone SE 3 is tipped to feature the same powerful A15 Bionic chip inside the iPhone 13, so it should be able to offer the fastest performance among the best cheap phones.

Back in April, Young stated that the larger SE model will get a display size approximately ranging from 5.8 to 6.1 inches and will arrive in 2023, lining up with Kuo's predictions. Since then, however, Young said that the launch date has been reportedly pushed back to 2024. According to Young, both SE models will get 5G connectivity.

(Image credit: Svetapple.sk)

Kuo's claims also line up with a recent report that we covered just a week ago. According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Apple is reportedly prepping to launch the refreshed iPhone SE as early as the first quarter of 2022. That period covers January through March 31, which means we could potentially expect it to arrive before the current SE model's two-year anniversary (which falls on April 24).

There's also scope for the one of the new SE models to feature an iPhone XR-like design, although we'd say that it's pretty unlikely for the 2022 model. We've previously reported that Apple could ditch LCD displays altogether after the arrival of the new SE model.

AirPods Pro 2 set to arrive in late 2022

In the same investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo also discussed the new AirPods Pro. Dubbed the AirPods Pro 2, Apple's new advanced wireless earbuds are reportedly on track to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, which matches the period covering the company's annual fall event.

The new AirPods Pro are expected to get a an entirely new look, which could involve getting rid of the short stems currently seen in the existing earbuds. According to MacRumors, we could also see new fitness tracking capabilities as well as a new chip with improved sensors.

What else can we see in 2022 from Apple?

Even excluding the new iPhone SE and AirPods 2, Cupertino could have a lot up its sleeve for 2022. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we could see a rich product library from Apple, including an entry-level MacBook Pro 2022, MacBook Air 2022, high-end iMac and a revamped Mac mini.

Gurman also hinted at three new Apple Watch models, one of which could be an entirely new 'rugged' smartwatch aimed at athletes and outdoor sport professionals. There's also a potential for "a new iPad Pro design with wireless charging, plus updates to the iPad Air and entry-level iPad."

Most notably, we could even see the introduction of Apple's first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset, also referred to as Apple VR.