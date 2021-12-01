iPhone SE 3 is reportedly still on target for early next year

The iPhone SE 2020 is coming up to its second birthday, and while the cheapest Apple handset still offers pretty phenomenal value, it is beginning to show its age a little. Fortunately, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has reiterated reports that the iPhone SE 3 could be coming in the first quarter of 2022.

“In terms of product development, Apple is staying with the plan to release its third-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22 and four models under a new series in 2H22,” the TrendForce report reads.

Q1 runs until March 31, so if correct the iPhone SE 3 will arrive before the recent iPhone SE turns two on April 24.

“The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones,” the report continues. “Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units.”

Of course, iPhone SE 3 is our shorthand, with Apple preferring so far to call each budget handset simply "iPhone SE." But that could apparently change with this generation, with one report suggesting Apple is mulling the name iPhone SE Plus — the ‘Plus’ tag in this case confusingly denoting the handset’s new 5G connectivity, rather than a larger frame as with previous smartphones.

The upcoming iPhone SE will still apparently be modelled on the 4.7-inch iPhone 8, with a physically larger 5.7 to 6.1-inch SE handset reportedly years away. That means you can expect the same somewhat dated look as the current model, complete with Home button and thick bezels at the top and bottom.

But it’s what’s on the inside that counts, and if past form is anything to go by, you can expect the same lightning-fast Apple A15 chip that powers the excellent iPhone 13 family.

If that’s correct, and if Apple manages to maintain a MSRP around the $399 that the current-generation model goes for, then the iPhone SE 3/Plus will be enormously competitive. Android handsets around that price point aren’t exactly slow, but even the top-of-the range Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 can’t keep up with the A15 Bionic, and mid-rangers struggle even more.

Apple will undoubtedly have to make compromises to keep the new iPhone SE’s cost down — screen and camera are the likely areas, if the last generation is a guide. But it would still be a big surprise if this wasn't another sales hit for Apple. Especially if iPhone 13 delivery delays are still a thing come March.