iPhone 15 Pro Max display rumor could leave rivals in its dust

We could see the iPhone 15 Pro Max break records, according to leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab), by having the smallest bezels of any new smartphone at a mere 1.55mm (0.061 inches) thick.

For additional context, IU gives the measurements of some other recent phones' bezels. The current champ is apparently the Xiaomi 13, with 1.81mm (0.071 inches) bezels. The Galaxy S23 (and the Galaxy S22) have bezels around 1.95mm (0.076 inches) thick, while the current iPhone 14 Pro features 2.17mm (0.085 inches) bezels.

Thin bezels: what's the benefit?

These are tiny bezel differences by pure size, but beating the competition would be a potential feature for Apple to brag about at the iPhone 15 series launch. It also hopefully means a few more rows and columns of pixels in the same-sized phone, meaning you get a little bit more display space without the phone getting any larger.

Beyond this rumored bezel shrinkage, another upgrade we can apparently look forward to on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a brighter display, with a claimed maximum brightness of 2,500 nits. We're still expecting current specs from the iPhone 14 Pro models, like an OLED panel, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a sub-QHD resolution, to carry over to the new models as well, pending further leaks.

One other detail we could see changes to is the Dynamic Island. Since Apple is allegedly rolling out this feature to all iPhone 15 models, not just the Pro models like with the iPhone 14 series, we may see more compatible apps or new abilities for the pill-shaped interface.

Whatever the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have in store, we're likely not going to find out until September. You're better off taking a look at the best phones you can buy today if you need an upgrade more urgently than that.