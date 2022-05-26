iPhone 14 Max could be delayed — the most compelling new model

The iPhone 14 Max, the most exciting member of the upcoming iPhone 14 family, could be the unlucky model that's currently facing production delays. This is according to Jeff Pu, analyst for Haitong International Securities and Apple leaker with a mixed track record.

As reported by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), Pu believes that the previously unknown iPhone model that is allegedly three weeks behind schedule is the rumored new Max version of the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Max is believed to be replacing the iPhone 13 mini, a compact iPhone model that has reportedly not sold well. Apple is said to be going large with a 6.7-inch handset, but it will otherwise use the same hardware as the base 6.1-inch iPhone 14. It could provide an ideal middle ground for users who previously spent extra money to get an iPhone 13 Pro Max or older Pro Max model just because they wanted the increased size, rather than to make use of its other abilities.

Pu also claims Apple will be making 91 million total iPhone 14 units, up from the estimated 84 million iPhone 13 units it made last year. Taking this with the slightly softer iPhone production target of 220 million units for 2022 that another report has claimed, perhaps Apple is expecting the iPhone 14 Pro models or the new Max model not to sell quite as highly, with users instead gravitating to the standard iPhone 14 or just not upgrading.

If we're lucky, Apple and its partners' efforts to solve the reported delay will work, and all the new iPhone models will ship out together for the usual September launch window. Otherwise, we may end up with a delayed or staggered retail launch as we saw with the iPhone 12 series in 2020.

Other than a new Max version, the base iPhone 14 is thought to not be changing much compared to the iPhone 13, even down to using the same A15 Bionic chipset, allegedly. The exciting new features will instead reportedly be going to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and supposedly include a new dual punch-hole notch, an updated A16 Bionic chips and a higher resolution 48MP main camera.

See our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro preview for all of the expected differences between the two series and be sure to check out our iPhone 14 hub and iPhone 14 Pro hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.