iPhone 14 Pro tipped to have an even larger camera bump

Apple could make the camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro larger than that of the iPhone 13 Pro in order to accommodate a 48-megapixel camera.

According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), Apple is expected to equip its two Pro iPhone 14 models with a main camera that'll sport a 48MP lens, and as a result will need the camera bump to be made wider and thicker to account for the larger sensor and lens.

This builds upon a previous rumor that claimed that the camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would be getting thicker, with Kuo's claims adding weight to this information.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%.

Apple's stuck with 12MP main cameras since 2015's iPhone 6S, while most other phone makers now use higher resolution sensors. Previous rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro's cameras have bene conflicted, with some claiming it will use a 48MP main camera and other noting the iPhone 14 Pro will again use a 12MP camera. However, we're inclined to side with the usually reliable Kuo here and believe the iPhone 14 Pro models will get 48MP sensors.

A phone with a 48MP, 50MP or even 108MP camera allows you to take photos with more detail, or to use "pixel binning" to take lower resolution shots at increased brightness. Apple has shown us over multiple generations that the iPhone didn't need high megapixel counts to be one of the best camera phones, but it seems that time could be coming to a close.

The increased thickness of the iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump is still a shame since earlier rumors suggested the bump would in fact be disappearing. Last year we saw renders showing that the iPhone 14 Pro's cameras would sit flush with the back panel, similar to how the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra turned out. The newer renders, with camera bump still intact, don't look nearly as sleek but do seem more realistic.

While it would be unfortunate to see the already chunky iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get even larger with the iPhone 14 update, a more versatile camera is one of the best possible reasons for this to happen. We'll likely find out this fall if this rumored change is true, and if it was worth the size increase after all.