iPhone release date rumors — what we've heard and should you wait?

As sure as day turns to night, we can expect to see a new iPhone this fall. But when it comes to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, it can be tricky to get a good idea of when Apple’s next phone might launch.

The iPhone 13 was launched on September 14, 2022 and released September 24. But supply chain disruption and part shortages meant there were waiting times for the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. And the iPhone 12 saw Apple opt for an October reveal, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now with various rumors noting Apple is facing supply chain disruptions and others claiming iPhone 14 production has started earlier than usual, the narrative around a potential iPhone 14 release date has become muddy.

But a new report from Korea’s IT News (opens in new tab) claims that Samsung Display is to supply 80 million panels for the iPhone 14 range. The report notes that mass production and delivery are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year, which we translate to mean the iPhone 14 range will stick with the September launch window.

And other reports claim that Samsung Display, LG and BOE will all be producing panels for the quartet of rumored iPhone 14 models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That suggests there'll be no shortage of display makers across Apple’s product supply chain, meaning if one gets disrupted due to a COVID-19 outbreak then there are two more suppliers who could pick up the slack.

So going by this, we predict that the iPhone 14 range will be revealed at an Apple Event in September, likely in the first half. If we had to predict a date, we’d say September 13, as Apple tends to hold iPhone launch events on Tuesdays, and would track with last year's iPhone 13 launch.

We've seen one iPhone 14 release date rumor so far that Apple will host a product event during the 37th week of the year (opens in new tab). That would would be the week of September 11, and the Tuesday of that week is September 13.

After that, we can expect pre-orders of the iPhone 14 range to go live the Friday after the Apple event, September 16, with the phones being released a week later, likely on Friday September 23. This would be 10 days after the rumored Apple event.

Given the latest display manufacturing rumors, we can predict that all four models will be launched at the same time. But it's possible that the new iPhone 14 Max could be slightly delayed, which is rumored to be Apple's first affordable big-screen iPhone at 6.7 inches.

While major changes aren't expected for iPhone 14 over the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to finally lose the display notch. We've also heard about a possible always-on display for the Pros.

And given these are the biggest changes over the past several generations of iPhone, we can expect the iPhone 14 Pro models will gather a lot of attention from Apple fans and thus Cupertino will likely want to have plenty available on the day of the phones’ release.

Should you wait for the iPhone 14?

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Ian Zelbo)

Going by the rumors we’ve come across so far, we reckon that if you’re in the market for a new iPhone, then it’s worth waiting another couple of months to see what changes the iPhone 14 range officially brings in. (This is something I’ve been personally advising people who ask me about iPhone upgrades to do.)

The step up from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13 wasn't significant (the biggest differences can be found in the step from the iPhone 12 Pro to the 13 Pro, mostly thanks to a 120Hz display). And if you’re using an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, we reckon you can hold out a little longer for the next-gen iPhones, especially if you plan to get a new Pro phone.

In fact, with the aforementioned design changes and rumored camera upgrades, most notably a 48MP main camera, the iPhone 14 Pro models seem set to be the most exciting models in the iPhone 14 range. The standard phones are expected to offer smaller upgrades over the previous generation, even sticking to the A15 Bionic chip; at least a 90Hz display could be on the cards.

However, if you are in desperate need to get a new iPhone right now, then check out our best cheap iPhone deals. And take a look at our roundup of the early Prime Day deals, as you could spot some good Apple tech discounts there.