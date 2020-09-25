iPhone 12 mini just confirmed — here's the proof

The iPhone 12 mini and the names of the other new iPhone models have been seemingly confirmed by some official-looking packaging labels.

Proof of this was posted by DuanRui on Twitter, who has a photo of what they claim to be stickers for iPhone 12 compatible silicone cases. While it's a little hard to make out, the names of the four different iPhone models are there, plain as day.

The top label in the image, which DuanRui has annotated with "5.4" reflecting the phone's size in inches, bears the title "iPhone 12 mini." This backs a major recent iPhone 12 mini leak that claimed that rather than splitting the basic iPhone 12 into "iPhone 12" and "iPhone 12 Max," Apple would capitalize on the size of the smallest iPhone ever with a new name.

The iPhone 12 case and iPhone 12 Pro case are one in the same, which makes sense given that they're both suppose to be 6.1 inches. However, the iPhone 12 Pro should feature an additional rear camera, so perhaps the camera bump is the same size.

iPhone 12 miniiPhone 12 / 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro MaxSilicone Case Stickers pic.twitter.com/bWaFiWG9HtSeptember 25, 2020

Finally, the 6.7-inch case bears the name we'd been expecting: iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is the largest iPhone yet released, beating the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. Both iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to feature a triple rear camera array along with a new LiDAR depth sensor for more reliable photo and AR effects.

Aside from all the new size options, all four iPhone 12 models are expected to feature 5G connectivity, and anew A14 Bionic chip (which just appeared in the new iPad Air). And they will all come with OLED displays, rather than a mix of OLED and LCD like in previous years. Unfortunately, all these extra features may mean these phones are a bit more expensive than previous generations.

Since we're expecting the iPhone 12 to appear next month, it's not unreasonable to believe that cases for the new phones would be shipping out of Apple's central European distribution center in Cork, Ireland, as DuanRui's pictures seem to show. The only way we'll know for sure is when Apple goes on stage to show the phones off, perhaps on October 13, which is the rumored date or the next Apple event.

Next: iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro - how will they be different?