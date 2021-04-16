iPhone 12 MagSafe cases leaked in new colors — here's your first look

If your iPhone 12 is starting to look boring, then you might be interested in Apple's new seasonal case colors.

Twitter leaker Majin Bu leaked images of what seem to be all the new MagSafe silicone case colors, building on a previous leak of some of the new options. These spring-themed options would make an excellent addition to your iPhone if you're tired of its basic color, but also might suggest good things for MagSafe's future.

Apple currently sells eight colors of silicone case for the iPhone 12 series, so this new batch almost doubles the available colors. Some of Apple's new options have a suitably spring-esque pastel theme, while others look to be simply more saturated versions of the original colors.

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

As the name implies, all of these cases come with a MagSafe magnetic ring built into the center of their back. This allows you to continue using a MagSafe charger or wallet,

Apple also offers MagSafe sleeves and leather cases for the iPhone 12 series, but we've not seen any new varieties yet. Chances are there will be some new colors, although perhaps not as vivid as the silicone options.

When we reviewed the iPhone 12, we found MagSafe to be a neat idea but the speed of the charging could be better. We're hoping Apple can make MagSafe even more powerful for the iPhone 13 this fall.