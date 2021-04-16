iPhone 13 renders show us the biggest changes Apple has planned

These iPhone 13 images are a great guide to what we can expect from Apple this year.

The renders you see here are a collaboration between case maker Pigtou and leaker xleaks7. It specifically shows off a (Product) RED edition of the basic iPhone 13, and gives us a good look at what's new and what's different between the current and next-gen iPhone.

According to the post, the iPhone 13 will be a little shorter but a little thicker than the iPhone 12, measuring 146.64 x 71.5 x 7.56mm (5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches). This points towards a 6.1-inch display, like on the iPhone 12.

We're expecting the same size options for the iPhone 13 as the iPhone 12, consisting of 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models, a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini. The mini might be the last of its kind however, as recent rumors suggest Apple will drop this smallest model due to poor sales.

(Image credit: Pigtou/xleaks7)

The bezels around the display are the same size, Pigtou continues, however the notch has shrunk, as several rumors have claimed, with the top speaker now located in the bezel. The notch is said to be getting skinnier, but will still measure the same vertically. Nonetheless, gaining more display back from Face ID and the front camera is a bonus.

Looking at the back, you'll see the rear cameras have moved position. They now sit diagonally from each other, rather than one above the other as was the case on previous iPhones. This may be done to give the basic iPhone 12 models a more distinct look, or to account for a new larger sensor beneath the exterior.

(Image credit: Pigtou/xleaks7)

We're expecting these two cameras to be main and ultrawide sensors like Apple has used on the last few iPhone generations. The iPhone 13 Pro models, like the iPhone 12 Pro models, will take this basic format and add telephoto and LiDAR sensors to the square camera bump.

While it's not something you can see on these renders, Pigtou mentions that the iPhone 13 will feature a new chipset and an LTPO display. The new chip, likely named the A15 Bionic, will give the iPhone 13 a performance boost over the previous generation. Meanwhile, the LTPO display will enable not only Apple's 120Hz "ProMotion" refresh rate (seen on the iPad Pro), but allow it to vary its refresh rate to save battery life.

iPhone 13 leak — dual front cameras?

If Pigtou's renders weren't enough, 9TechEleven also published their own design for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. These are based on a different set of leaks from MySmartPrice and 91mobiles, but look almost identical.

iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro design finalized according to leaked CADs by @mysmartprice & @91mobiles Here's our concept for the 2021 iPhonesAny thoughts?#iPhone13 #iPhone13Pro #iPhone12S #iPhone12SPro pic.twitter.com/Oylnu2g8FWApril 14, 2021 See more

MySmart Price's leak of the base iPhone 13 is particularly interesting, as it reveals the phone could potentially have dual front cameras. The CAD renders it leaked show three cutouts in the notch, which in theory could be two cameras for photography and one combined Face ID sensor. However, it's also possible that like the current iPhone 12, there will be one front camera and a two-part Face ID system.

(Image credit: 9TechEleven)

We're anticipating a September launch for the iPhone 13, but Apple could instead go for an October reveal to make it an even 12 months since the iPhone 12's launch. Whichever of the rumored features make it to the retail version of the phone, it will still likely be a high quality device that continues Apple's reign at the top of our best phones guide.