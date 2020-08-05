iPhone 12 could have this surprising upgrade to battle Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Leaks for the iPhone 12 just keep on coming as we get closer to its September announcement, with the latest one giving us a glimpse at potential reverse wireless charging in the next Apple phones.

YouTuber EverythingApplePro attained schematics and images that show how Apple will fit a ring of magnets into the chassis of its next iPhone range. It’s not exactly clear what those magnets are for, but it could hint at upgraded wireless charging for the iPhone 12 models or the ability to provide reverse charging for accessories such as AirPods Pro or the Apple Watch 5.

EverythingApplePro noted that the magnets could not only provide a “snap in” wireless charging system but might also be used for mounting purposes. That’s not to say the iPhone 12 will provide modular upgrades fitted through magnetic connections like some Moto phones have done in the past. But it could pave the way for an official Apple wireless charger that doubles up as a slick stand for the phones, not dissimilar to the Google Pixel Stand.

However, another tech tipster Komiya reckons the magnets are not for reverse charging, though they don’t offer any suggestion as to what the magnets could be used for instead. Reverse charging would certainly allow the iPhone 12 to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 series, though there’s an argument that such a charging system is a little gimmicky rather than truly useful.

In short, the leaked schematics have revealed the potential for a surprise feature in the iPhone 12 that hasn’t been hinted at in previous leaks. And it’s one that has us and the wider community of iPhone followers scratching our respective heads.

What we do know so far is that the iPhone 12 will come in 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch standard versions, which will have a pair of rear cameras, 5G connectivity, and access to Apple’s latest custom chip, the A14 Bionic.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes respectively, and their displays are expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate. Both handsets will sport a triple rear-camera array with a LiDAR sensor, much like the camera setup on the iPad Pro 2020.

All four iPhone 12 models will use a new design with flatter edges that are reminiscent of the sharper rectangular design of the iPhone 4. From the leaked images and dummy units we’ve seen so far, the new design looks very nice.

We’re expecting the iPhone 12 series to be revealed in September. But thanks to disruptions caused by the coronavirus, the actual release of the handsets is expected to be staggered. We’ll find out more next month.