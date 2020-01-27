Hurry! The 10.2-inch iPad just dropped to $249

One of the hottest iPad deals of the previous year is back.

Currently, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $249.99. That's $79 off and the best iPad price we've seen since Christmas. If you're looking for more storage, Amazon also has the 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $329.99. It's $100 off and the cheapest price it's ever been.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi/32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad just returned to its lowest price. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $329.99. You'll save $100 with this discount, which is the lowest price we've seen for the higher capacity model. View Deal

The 10.2-inch iPad is Apple's new entry-level tablet. It offers a bright and colorful display, as well as support for the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard cover.

The biggest selling point is the battery life, as you can expect nearly 12 hours of endurance from the 10.2-inch iPad. This means it should be able to easily make it through your school day or work day.

The iPad's A10 Fusion chip is the same found in the now-discontinued 9.7-inch iPad, but it provides plenty of horsepower for most applications, including productivity apps and games.

As an alternative, Best Buy offers the same price on the 32GB and 128GB models.