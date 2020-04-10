Hurry! Our favorite laser printer just hit its lowest price ever

Every home office needs a laser printer and if you've been waiting for the right home office deal — Staples has one of the best printer deals we've ever seen.

Today only, Staples has the Brother MFC-L2750DW on sale for $174.99 via coupon code "81126". (Add the coupon code during checkout and you'll see the discount at the final checkout stage). That's $25 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this printer, which is one of the best laser printers you'll find. In fast, it's even $5 cheaper than it was over the holidays.

Brother MFC-L2750DW is a monochrome laser printer that delivers pretty much everything you want in an all-in-one. Made for small office use, this unit has a monthly duty cycle of 15,000 pages, with some of the best print speeds we've seen. Printing costs run as low as 2.7 cents per page.

The MFC-L2750DW is also loaded with handy features like scanning and copying, fax capability, and a second paper tray. Two-sided copies are extra quick, thanks to two-sided scanning that captures the front and back of a page simultaneously and an automatic duplexer for two-sided printing.

In a nutshell, this printer offers the best combination of print quality, speed, and value , which is why it's our Editors' Choice — especially now that it's at its lowest price ever. Staples' coupon is valid through end of April 10.