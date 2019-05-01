Best Printer Deals in May 2019

If you happen to be bargain hunting for a printer for your home or office, you've come to the right place. Whether you're looking for a versatile office network laser printer, a compact all-in-one wireless inkjet printer or a portable photo printer, we have you covered.



Luckily, retailers are offering some solid deals this month on home, office and portable printers so your wallet will thank you.



Walmart for example, has the HP Envy Wireless All-in-One-Printer on sale for a measly $59 from Walmart. Normally $100, that's $40 off its regular selling price. It lets you print, scan, and copy in rich color on your smartphone via mobile apps like Apple Airprint, Wireless Direct or Google Cloud print.



Whether you need a printer for work, school or scrap-booking, here are some of the best deals you can get right now.