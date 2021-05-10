Hurry! MacBook Air M1 just dropped to $899 at Amazon

Memorial Day sales are right around the corner, and some of the biggest tech is getting some massive price cuts. So if you're on the hunt to get yourself a powerful laptop from Apple, now's the time to act. We've just spotted one of the best MacBook deals available.

Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 on sale for $899 at Amazon. That's a whole $100 off, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen for this 2020 laptop. One thing to note though is that the deal only applies to Gold and Silver colors on models featuring 256GB of SSD storage. However, if you decide to upgrade to the 512GB model, you can get up to $150 off.

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Save $100: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $899, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air (M1) 512GB: was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $150: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $1,099, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

The latest Macbook Air features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD - all packed in its slim 2.8-pound chassis. And despite being the base configuration, this Macbook packs the same CPU as the more powerful MacBook Pro M1 and delivers outstanding performance for working on the go.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score thanks to its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, HD webcam, and surprisingly strong battery life. We were also impressed with the True Tone technology, which allows your display to automatically adjust to your environment, thus being easy on the eyes.

And although we weren't fans of its relatively thick bezels and lack of additional ports, overall, the Macbook Air 2020 proved to be one of the best portable machines on the market right now. In fact, we went as far as stating that "the MacBook Air M1 has the speed and battery life to beat the best PCs."

The powerful M1 chip allowed the Air to score 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

