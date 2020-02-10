Hurry! Lenovo is taking 45% off its ThinkPads

There are plenty of Presidents' Day sales to shop this week, but if you're looking for ThinkPad deals, you'll want to check out Lenovo's Presidents' Day deals.

For a limited time, you can take 45% off just about any X or T series ThinkPad via coupon "THINKPRESDAY" at Lenovo. For instance, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for $1,181.95. Normally, priced at $2,149, that's $967 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this excellent laptop. It's one of the best laptop deals available right now. Other deals you can get include:

ThinkPad X & T Series Laptops: up to 45% off @ Lenovo

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $1,181 @ Lenovo

ThinkPad T480s: was $2,409 now $749 @ Lenovo

In sister site Laptop Mag's Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen review, they loved its attractive, lightweight design, best-in-class keyboard and 6 hour and 30 minute long battery life. They gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen the Editor's Choice award for its overall performance and portability.

As the name implies, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a lightweight yet durable carbon fiber and magnesium chassis. What's more, it's temperature and shock-proof, so you can rest easy knowing it'll withstand everyday wear and tear.

Connectivity-wise, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an Ethernet dock connector, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 input and a headphone/mic combo jack. There's also a Kensington lock on board for maximum data protection.

So if you're looking for the ultimate business ultrabook, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7 is a solid choice.