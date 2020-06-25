HP's MacBook Air killer just crashed to $699 in 4th of July sale

Independence Day is just a few days out, which means retailers are pushing plenty of 4th of July sales. However, few of them can top this MacBook Air killer from Best Buy.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the HP Envy 13 4K Laptop on sale for $699.99. That's $300 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen. It's also one of the least-expensive 4K laptops we've seen.

HP Envy 13 Laptop: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Envy 13 is HP's answer to the MacBook Air. Rarely on sale outside of major holidays, Best Buy has dropped its price to just $699.99. The config on sale features a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, 1.6GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's cheaper and a better configuration than the base MacBook Air and XPS 13.View Deal

The HP Envy 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. We especially like this deal because it packs a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, 1.6GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That combination of specs and price absolutely destroys the MacBook Air and XPS 13 in terms of value.

However, the HP Envy 13t isn't just good on paper, it's also a powerful machine in real world performance. It offers a bright and responsive 4K touchscreen and a solid keyboard that's comfortable to type on — something many ultrabooks struggle with. Because it packs a 4K display, you shouldn't expect all-day battery life from this laptop. But for work, students, or everyday use — the 4K Envy 13 is a no-brainer at this price.