Hurry! EA Play now just 99 cents in this killer January deal

Are you a true gamer at heart and constantly running out of new games in your library? We’ve got good news for you. With subscription-based gaming services like EA Play, you’ll be able to indulge in some of the best EA games for a much lower fee and get free trials for new releases. And the latest promotion from EA offers an epic subscription deal for new members!

Right now, EA Play is priced at $0.99 for the first month for new members. That's an 80% reduction from the original price of $4.99, making it the best gaming subscription deal we’ve seen so far. Hurry though, since the sale is only active until March 9.

EA Play subscription (first month): was $4.99 now $0.99 @EA

With an EA Play membership, you'll be able to enjoy your favorite Electronic Arts games, unlock exclusive rewards, play select new-release games and gain a 10% discount on EA digital purchases. This deal knocks 80% off the original pricing, so new members will pay just $0.99 for their first month. The sale is valid until March 9.View Deal

With most of us spending more time indoors than ever (thanks, Covid-19), many have turned to subscription-based entertainment to pass the time. And while some found comfort in the best streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime, us gamers are in some desperate need of new and affordable games from gaming subscription-based services. Luckily, EA Play is one of the cheapest services available right now.

According to EA, EA Play is "the ultimate destination for anyone who loves EA titles" on all platforms, giving you access to a wide collection of EA games, a 10% discount on EA digital purchases, trials of select new-release titles for up to 10 hours and an opportunity to unlock other membership-exclusive rewards. As well as a monthly subscription (which is currently on sale), you can also opt for a year-long option that is priced at $29.99 (saving you 50%).

One thing to note, however, is the fact that your EA Play subscription is tied to only one gaming platform of your choice. So if you're the lucky owner of either a PC, PS5 and/or Xbox Series X, you'll have to make a choice depending on which machine you use the most.

EA Play offers an impressive selection of games, including some iconic titles such as the FIFA series, Battlefield V, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Need for Speed series, Dead Space, Dragon Age II and many more.

In case you ever want to get a bit more out of EA Play, you can always upgrade from the standard subscription to EA Play Pro, which is priced at $14.99 per month or $99.99 for a year-long subscription. This will grant you early access to deluxe versions of new EA games, an extended list of games, "pro-level" rewards and more additional content.

