Hurry! Apple’s iPad mini is only $334 in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday iPad deals just got better with a new all-time low price for Apple's smallest iPad — the iPad mini 5. Released in 2019, this is a sneakily speedy slate, rocking the same A12 Bionic processor that the bigger 10.2-inch iPad didn't get until this year.

While supplies last, Amazon is selling the iPad mini 5 for $334. That's $64 off the normal $399 price, and the lowest price this iPad's ever had, making it one of my favorite Black Friday deals yet.

The iPad mini 5's snappy A12 Bionic processor makes it as fast as the 10.2-inch iPad 2020. Plus it can also last a lot of time on a single charge, posting a time of 12 hours and 40 minutes on our battery test. This pricing is only available on the gold and space gray versions.

So while Apple only claimed "up to 10 hours" of battery life for the iPad mini 5, our battery test says they're being modest. The iPad mini 5 lasted 12 hours and 40 minutes on the Tom's Guide battery test (web surfing at 150 nits of brightness). That's stellar endurance, and it means you won't have to recharge as often.

The iPad mini also supports the Apple Pencil stylus, which unlocks one of iPadOS 14's biggest tricks. Apple's new Scribble feature converts what you write in text fields, into actual text — like you typed it yourself.

Oh, and the iPad mini also competes really well against the new iPad 2020. Not only does it pack the same A12 Bionic chip in that tablet, but it's nearly half a pound lighter at 0.66 pounds, so it's easier to hold in your hand for reading books for hours on end.

