Hurry! AirPods Pro just hit lowest price ever — for today only

A new AirPods Pro sale has now set the lowest price ever for Apple's high-end earbuds that rarely see such great pricing. They're now $214 from Woot!.

That trims $35 off their normal price, and it's $5 less than the previous best-price-ever, as Verizon has the AirPods Pro for $219. Woot, which is owned by Amazon and gives free standard shipping to Amazon Prime members, says this deal is good for today or until their stock sells out.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $214 @ Woot

AirPods Pro sales are rare on their own, but this is the best one ever. Woot! is slicing $35 off of the completely wireless headphones, which offer active noise cancellation, a Transparency mode to hear the world around you and both sweat and water resistance.View Deal

The AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds available today, and they're getting better soon. At WWDC 2020, Apple revealed that it's adding automatic device switching, so your AirPods sound can transition from your MacBook Pro to your iPhone without any work, as well as spatial audio so you can feel more immersed.

In our AirPods Pro review, we commended the Pros' solid noise cancelling and Transparency mode, as well as their overall in-ear comfort.

While this deal may go fast, there's pretty low odds we'll see the AirPods Pro go this low again any time soon. Maybe we'll see something competitive on Amazon Prime Day later this year.

We'll be bringing you all of the best July sales all month long, so be sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the latest savings.