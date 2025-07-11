The ANC on my AirPods is so good that I once punched my boyfriend when he snuck up on me — today's your last chance to get the lowest ever price for Prime Day

It's the final day of Prime Day, so today is your last chance to get the best Prime Day deals.

I'm obsessed with my Apple AirPods Pro 2, and right now they're at their lowest ever price. The sale must end today, though! You can get AirPods Pro 2 for just $149 at Amazon — that's a saving of $100, and their lowest ever price.

I use my AirPods Pro 2 every single day and nothing will ever pry them from my cold, dead hands. Even when people sneak up on me and I either scream or punch them in the arm for scaring me... isn't that all part of the fun?

U.S. LOWEST PRICE EVER Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon There are so many reasons why I love my AirPods Pro 2. Most importantly, the sound quality is simply sublime. The bass is powerful without being muffled, the treble is loud without being pinching, and the mids are balanced perfectly.

U.K. LOWEST PRICE EVER Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon The ANC is Bose-level good: I've worn my AirPods Pro 2 on trains, buses, and planes and have always been able to hear my music. Probably the most underrated feature is the comfort: the silicone tips create a tight seal that doesn't pull, and the small nozzle fits in my concha perfectly.

I've already told you all the reasons why these earbuds are the best noise-canceling earbuds in the world, but I can tell you again. There's nothing I would change about the AirPods Pro 2. Even though the battery life is pretty meh at 24 hours, I can get about three days of aggressive music listening out of these buds, which is a win.

If you have an iPhone and a MacBook or iPad, there's really no better option for you. The AirPods sync perfectly with all Apple ecosystem products. If I'm listening to music on my MacBook and open a YouTube video on my phone, my AirPods will automatically switch to my phone. How cool is that?

The AirPods Pro 2 have loads more premium features, including fantastic spatial audio (it even has Dolby Atmos if you have Apple Music), Conversation Awareness, and they'll automatically increases or decreases music volume based on environmental volume.

There's only one reason I'd say don't buy AirPods, though, and it's pretty simple. Once you get AirPods, you can't ever go back.

Once you've got the best, you can't use anything else. I've tested audiophile-quality earbuds and high-end buds from competitor brands, but I always end up going back to my AirPods.

But at their lowest ever price? What are you waiting for? There's no time like the present to treat yourself! The AirPods Pro 2 are calling your name...

