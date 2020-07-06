AirPods Pro just hit their lowest price yet — but you'll have to act fast

The best AirPods Pro sale we've ever seen is back. For a limited time, you can get Apple's rarely discounted high-end earbuds for $219 from Verizon.

That's a savings for $30 and the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro. We recommend jumping on this deal quick, as we don't expect it to last.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Verizon

Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99. That's $30 off and the cheapest AirPods Pro price we've seen from any retailer. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal

The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you'll find. They sport three built-in microphones and six sensors. They're also fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they can connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and their Transparency mode, which lets you hear ambient noise when noise cancellation is turned on. We're also a big fan of the AirPods Pro's easy to use touch controls, and found them to sound great for just about all genres of music.

There's no telling when the AirPods Pro price will change, so get them now while you can because we're not likely to see this price point till Amazon Prime Day.

