How to watch Wild Cards — stream Canadian crime drama from anywhere

Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti are set to star in a new Canada-set chalk-and-cheese crime caper series from CBC, where opposites attract...the bad guys. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Wild Cards from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Watch Wild Cards: release date, streaming Wild Cards starts on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in the U.S. (Jan. 10 in Canada). ► Time: 8/7c • U.S. — The CW (via FuboTV) | CWTV.com and The CW app (FREE) • CAN — CBC | CBC Gem (FREE) • Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

You surely know the score by now. Two completely contrasting characters are unexpectedly thrown together against their wishes to form an unlikely but formidable alliance.

In the case of Wild Cards, the central odd-couple are Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) and Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti). She's a career scammer. He's a straight-laced detective. Con, meet cop.

When her latest scam goes wrong and lands Max in jail, she demonstrates a far from surprising knack for getting into the mind of Vancouver's other big-ticket thieves. Cole immediately spies the opportunity of elevating himself in the police force by harnessing Max's very particular set of skills and — you guessed it — they're soon working together to solve a series of crimes.

The friction and on-screen chemistry between Morgan and Gianniotti will be the making of this original drama from north of the border. Here's how to watch Wild Cards online and for free — no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Wild Cards in the U.S. for FREE

The CW has the rights to show Wild Cards in the U.S., with the premiere scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8/7c. Further episodes will go out in the same slot on future Wednesdays, with 10 episodes in total.

The CW is a local network and can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

However, you can also watch for FREE without cable via The CW website, and also its app that is available on most major streaming devices including smartphones, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and select Smart TVs. New episodes land the day after the episode airs on TV.

Cord cutters can also watch Wild Cards online thanks to several live TV streaming options, including FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV.

FuboTV is a great alternative to a cable package and new members get a FREE 7-day trial. The Pro Plan is $75 per month and you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable channels like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch Wild Cards online from anywhere

Wild Cards isn't being shown worldwide, but you needn't miss out if you're traveling abroad when it's on and still want to watch on the normal streaming service you would at home.

You can watch it with a VPN, which will help you get around any geo-restrictions that block you from watching when overseas. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Wild Cards in Canada for FREE

Canadian show Wild Cards airs one week ahead of its slot south of the border. That means the premiere goes out on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 8/7c on free-to-air channel CBC, with further weekly episodes at the same time on Wednesdays.

Episodes will also be available to watch weekly on the free CBC Gem streaming service, which can be accessed on web browsers, smartphones and via a variety of other streaming devices.

Not in Canada right now? Use a VPN to stream Wild Cards on CBC Gem as you would back at home.

Can I watch Wild Cards in the U.K.?

There's currently no word on when Wild Cards will air in the UK — if at all.

North American citizens vacationing in the U.K. can subscribe to a VPN to watch Wild Cards online on your domestic streaming service.

Can I watch Wild Cards in the Australia?

Wild Cards doesn't presently feature in any TV listings Down Under.

That means North Americans currently Down Under will need to use a VPN to watch it. See our instructions above.

Wild Cards trailer

Wild Cards cast

Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell

Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis

Jason Priestley as George Graham

Terry Chen as Chief Li

Michael Xavier as Detective Simmons

Amy Goodmurphy as Detective Yates

Fletcher Donovan as Ricky

Giacomo Baessato as Officer Jim

Karin Konoval as Commissioner Russo

Emilee Nimetz as Pathologist Robin