How to watch Velma online with HBO Max — release date and time

When you watch Velma on HBO Max, you'll learn if Mindy Kaling's reimagining of the Scooby-Doo characters is a ScoobySnack or a Scooby-don't.

Velma HBO Max release date, time U.S. date and time: Velma debuts on Thursday (Jan. 12) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on HBO Max.

And, yes, Velma Dinkley's getting an origin story where multiple members of the Scooby gang will not look like what you remember. That's primarily because Scooby-Doo isn't here (yet).

The gang has been tweaked across the board. Take Shaggy, for example. Here, he's Black, going by his government name of Norville Rogers and trying to data Velma. Most importantly, he's voiced by Sam Richardson (The Afterparty, Hocus Pocus 2), an excellent choice.

And Velma? Kaling's Velma is East Asian and possibly not the canonically-queer version we met in the recent HBO Max Scooby Doo Halloween movie. A tweet (opens in new tab) from the show's official account (written in the voice of its titular character) suggests that Velma has the hots for Fred. That said, there's supposedly a blink-and-you-missed-it moment of pondered possibility between her and Daphne.

Also, Daphne (voiced by Constance Wu) and Fred (voiced by Glenn Howerton) apparently get some of the best material in this iteration. Daph's trying to find her birth parents while Fred ... well, Fred goes to jail.

Check out the teaser below along with everything you need to watch Velma online.

How to watch Velma online from anywhere on Earth

Just because HBO Max isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Velma if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Velma online in the US

HBO Max is the primary way to watch Velma online in the U.S. The show will debut at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Thursday (Jan. 12).

Two episodes will drop in this first week, and then two more episodes per Thursday thereafter. The series is set to have 10 episodes in total — concluding on February 9, 2023.

Can you watch Velma online in the UK?

We're having trouble figuring out if Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) or Prime Video (opens in new tab) (which had Black Adam) will have Velma.

How to watch Velma online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) will be the home of Velma in Canada. We just don't know when. We'd bet it arrives in tandem with its Jan. 12 U.S. release, though.

How to watch Velma online in Australia

We've seen reports that Binge is the place you want to go to watch Velma online in Australia before anyone else. The series should debut on January 12, alongside the U.S. date. There's also a chance that Foxtel will also get episodes, just three days later on Sundays.

Binge (opens in new tab) is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for 1 screen and SD viewing.

Velma's cast

As mentioned, It's Always Sunny's Glenn Howerton as Fred is sublime casting. That said? ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is in Velma, which will make it a must-watch for some.