Prime Video just dropped an exhilarating trailer for its new crime thriller show — and it looks like an explosive summer watch

Prime Video has just released the trailer for "Countdown", the Amazon streaming service's newest crime drama — and it looks perfect for anyone looking for a dose of adrenaline-pumping action that'll liven up our summer.

Created by Derek Haas (exec producer for "One Chicago" and the "FBI" franchises), "Countdown" was billed as an "action-packed" series when we got our first look at the show. Judging by this trailer, it looks like Prime Video wasn't kidding, either. Check it out below:

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The stakes for this new mission are certainly very high. Early on, Eric Dane's Nathan Blythe briefs the team that a foreign party is planning "a Chernobyl-level event here in Los Angeles," and later you'll hear a voice say, "one mistake and we're dead."

Aside from a few joke lines, the trailer very much sells those stakes, too; this trailer's practically all-out action from the jump. There are snippets of buildings being cleared, hand-to-hand brawls, shootouts, and chases, and it all culminates in Ackles flipping a thumbs-up before leaping, mid-pursuit, from a caravan being towed by a speeding truck.

In other words, if you like your streaming shows with a bit of high-octane fun involved, "Countdown" looks like it belongs on your watchlist.

You don't have to wait too long to stream it, either: Prime Video is giving the series a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, June 25.

It also sounds like "Countdown" will run a little longer than your average streaming show, too; new episodes will premiere on a weekly basis, and Prime's confirmed the series' "exhilarating" season finale will drop on Wednesday, September 3.

What else do we know about 'Countdown' on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video)

Along with the above trailer, Prime Video has released a "Countdown" synopsis, which gives us a pretty clear picture of what to expect from the new show.

It reads: "When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions."

In addition to Ackles, "Countdown" also stars Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu.

Looking for something new to stream while you wait for "Countdown" to arrive? Check out our guide to the best Prime Video shows you can stream right now for tons more streaming recommendations.