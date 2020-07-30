How to watch Umbrella Academy season 2 on Netflix: Episode titles, reviews and more

Umbrella Academy season 2 (Netflix) release date, cast Release date: Friday, July 31

Cast: s Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min

Creator: Jeremy Slater

Episodes: 10

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Dysfunctional superhero siblings are back — and back in time — when you watch Umbrella Academy season 2 on Netflix, starting Friday. The comic book-based series returns after ending on a major, apocalyptic cliffhanger that sent the Hargreeves time-traveling to who knows when. Umbrella Academy season 2 answers that question: The 1960s!

Umbrella Academy season 1 introduced the Hargreeves — seven adopted siblings with supernatural abilities who worked as a team to fight crime. As adults, they became estranged from each other but reunited for their father Sir Reginald’s funeral. They learned of an impending apocalypse but weren't able to stop it. In fact, it was actually caused by one of them — Vanya (Ellen Page), who previously thought she didn't have any powers. Turns out she's the most powerful of all.

To save them from the world-ending apocalypse, Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) used his time-traveling ability to jump the siblings back to the past. Unfortunately, as we find out in Umbrella Academy season 2, episode 1, the siblings were scattered across a three-year time period starting in 1960 in Dallas. Some have been stuck in the past for years and have moved on with their lives.

When Five finally lands, he finds himself in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which was caused by the group's disruption of the timeline. Oops! Now, the siblings must figure out a way to reunite and stop the doomsday from happening. Oh, and then they have to return to the present timeline to try once again to stop that apocalypse from happening. Meanwhile, they're being chased by a trio of Swedish assassins.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Umbrella Academy season 2 on Netflix.

How to watch Umbrella Academy season 2 in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch Umbrella Academy season 2 on Netflix starting at 3:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31.

The Umbrella Academy is just one of many original movies and TV shows offered on Netflix. The streaming service has a huge library of licensed content, but it's really earned its spot as the best streaming service with all of their buzzy, acclaimed originals like Stranger Things, The Witcher, Tiger King, The Old Guard and more.View Deal

Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer

The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer starts with Number Five surveying a new (old?) apocalypse in the 1960s. "What the hell did we do now?" he wonders. Then, we see flashes of what each sibling is up to in whatever year they landed. Klaus seems to be leading a cult, while Diego (David Castaneda) appears to be in a mental institution. Getting the band back together may be a tough feat.

Umbrella Academy season 2 episodes

There are 10 episodes in season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. Here are the episode titles:

Right Back Where We Started The Frankel Footage The Swedish Job The Majestic 12 Valhalla The Singapore Sling OGA for OGA The Seven Stages Jello-Time The End of Something

Umbrella Academy season 2 reviews

Umbrella Academy season 2 is receiving very positive reviews. Here's a sampling of what critics are saying:

AV Club: "But what better way to subvert expectations than by coming back for a second season that is actually, thankfully, and somewhat miraculously better in almost every single way? Season two of The Umbrella Academy manages to pull that off, and it has become a significantly better version of itself in the process."

Vanity Fair: "... in season two The Umbrella Academy benefits from a more honed idea of itself, both structurally and stylistically. The intrigue begins to compellingly coalesce around episode four, and many of its visual tableaux are lushly articulated bits of pop art."

The Hollywood Reporter: "The show occasionally finds a way to harness the powers of a solid cast and tremendously talented crew to deliver moments of almost shockingly good TV, but much more frequently falls victim to dull characterizations and repetitive stylistic choices."

Polygon: "Yet while the threat and many of the story beats are familiar, a new setting and lighter tone keeps the second season of The Umbrella Academy from feeling like a retread."