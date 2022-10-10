How to watch The Winchesters online — including free option for Supernatural prequel

When you tune in to watch The Winchesters online, you'll join Jensen Ackles to revisit Supernatural lore. That said, don't expect Dean Winchester to play a pivotal role in the series.

The Winchesters start time, channel The Winchesters premieres Tuesday (October 11) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

The Winchesters will be free the next day on The CW's app.

Ackles narrates each episode of this series that will look to answer questions about the long-running CW series. The Winchesters focuses on Dean and Sam's mother Mary (Meg Donnelly), who is bringing dear ol' dad John Winchester (Drake Rodger) into the family business.

Yes, Mary's a demon hunter, and John's a newbie, and we're going back to the Lawrence in 1972. John's fresh home from war, and arrives to find that things are a lot more supernatural than when he left.

Both Mary and John have daddy issues, as their fathers are missing. The cast of characters is rounded out by trainee Latika (Nida Khurshid) and the holy-water shooting Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) who is all about the rock and roll.

Here's everything to know about how to watch The Winchesters online. Plus, check out a promo:

How to watch The Winchesters anywhere online

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Winchesters. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Winchesters in the US

American fans can watch The Winchesters premiere on Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, if you get the network with your TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch The Winchesters online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

How to watch The Winchesters for free online

You can watch The Winchesters for free without cable via The CW app (opens in new tab), which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

How to watch The Winchesters in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Winchesters at the same day and time as Americans on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Can you watch The Winchesters in the UK?

Unfortunately, the Netflix/CW deal is dead, and there is no announced deal for when The Winchesters will cross the pond.

So, Americans abroad should try to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to stream the show with the services they pay for or for free on The CW as they would at home.

How to watch The Winchesters online in Australia

Aussies will stream The Winchesters on Binge (opens in new tab) and on Foxtel. The premiere will arrive on Wednesday (Oct. 12), and subsequent episodes will follow on the following Wednesdays.