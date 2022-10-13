Turn off She-Hulk's subtitles for the finale — you'll thank us later

I wish I could travel back in time to 7 a.m. this morning before I started the She-Hulk finale. Why? Yes, time travel shouldn't be wasted on minor inconveniences, but I wish I knew that this episode shouldn't be watched with subtitles on.

She-Hulk episode 9, which dropped early today (Oct. 13) is all about subverting expectations. And in the interest of keeping you as fresh and unspoiled as possible, I'll keep further details below the spoiler warning below.

That said, Disney Plus' own subtitles for She-Hulk betray one of the finale's best gags. From the second I saw how one word is type-set, I knew exactly what was coming next. It was the kind of moment that had me slapping my own forehead. I couldn't have expected that subtitles, which I love, would betray me like this. But that happened.

So, if you watch She-Hulk with subtitles, make sure to turn them off as the episode begins. If you want to hold out for as long as you can, you can wait until She-Hulk crashes an event.

If you're ready to learn how subtitles betrayed She-Hulk, though, keep reading. And, yes, this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?"

What She-Hulk's subtitles spoil in the finale

After She-Hulk breaks the fourth wall, and jumps onto the Marvel Studios lot via a Disney Plus documentary, she makes her way to the She-Hulk writer's room to demand a better ending. After being brushed off by the writers She-Hulk demands to speak to Kevin, only to be told that nobody is allowed to do that.

But the subtitles don't spell that name out as "Kevin." For everyone except Jen, the name is actually spelled "K.E.V.I.N." That ruins the entire gag that's about to follow, where it turns out a robot wearing one of Kevin Feige's signature hats has been running Marvel Studios.

Sure, the banter between Jen and K.E.V.I.N. is excellent, especially the parts about the X-Men, Matt Murdock and CGI. Not even a spoiler in the subtitles could actually ruin that scene.

But without the subtitles, I would have thought Feige was going to be there in the flesh. Alas, there was no Kevin. Only K.E.V.I.N.. And it's annoying that Marvel unnecessarily spoiled its own joke.