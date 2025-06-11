How to watch ‘Revival’ online – stream the supernatural drama series from anywhere for FREE

Based on the acclaimed comic series, “Revival” puts a fresh spin on the zombie genre. This 10-part series follows detective Dana Cypress (Melanie Scrofano) as she investigates the resurrection of the recently deceased in a small Midwestern town, and the occurrence’s connection to the murder of her sister.

Find out more below where we explain all you need to know about how to watch “Revival” online and stream episodes 100% free from anywhere with a VPN.

Adapted for TV by Aaron B. Koontz (The Pale Door), “Revival” may draw on zombie lore, but it’s a far cry from the films of George A. Romero. An inexplicable phenomenon does occur that causes corpses to flood out of the local morgue, but they're no decomposing, flesh-hungry automatons. They’re essentially the same people as when they died, though now immune to physical harm.

The uncanny event, known as “Revival Day,” sets the town on edge. “Revivers” are treated like seconds class citizens, and consequently, Dana keeps quiet about the Grim Reaper returning her sister (Romy Weltman) intact as they investigate the circumstances of her murder. Some citizens wage war against these “revivers.” The returned themselves, however, jump at this second chance at life, with their newfound invincibility spurring them on to dangerous acts.

Anchored by Scrofano’s ineffable charm, this genre-blending mystery promises lots of heart, brains, and bloodshed too. It should be a hoot for horror fans, and we detail everything about how to watch "Revival" online and stream all episodes free from abroad now.

How to watch ‘Revival’ online for free

Canadian viewers can watch “Revival” from Thursday, June 12. Episodes will first air on the CTV Sci-Fi channel at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, before they’re made available on-demand a day later and for FREE on the CTV app (no login necessary for a limited time after broadcast).

Outside Canada? You can stream "Revival" from anywhere with a NordVPN (and save 70% with this deal).

Watch ‘Revival’ online from anywhere

Just because "Revival" isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch it if you're traveling away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream new episodes of "Revival" online.

How to watch ‘Revival’ online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., you’ll want to tune into the Syfy channel to watch “Revival” when it debuts on June 12, with new episodes airing at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT every Thursday evening.

Don’t have cable? Sling TV offers access to SYFY with its Sling Blue Plan, with new subscribers currently getting 50% off their first month’s membership (so $25.50 rather than $50.99). Alternatively, more comprehensive offering Fubo gifts subscribers a 5-day free trial if they’ve not signed up to the service before.

Meanwhile, Peacock will be the on-demand home of “Revival”. However, there’s a week's delay before episodes arrive here, with the series debuting on NBC's streaming platform on June 19. If you don’t mind the wait, memberships start from $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year.

Outside the U.S. right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual streaming service back home.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and new users often get a discount on their first month. Sling Blue (from $45.99/month) comes with Syfy in select cities.

How to watch 'Revival' in Canada

As alluded to earlier, CTV will air the new show from Thursday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

This will be placed on CTV's Sci-Fi channel before they’re made available on-demand a day later and for FREE on the CTV app.

Alternatively, if you're subscribed to Crave then "Revival" will be ready to watch through their platform.

If you're traveling outside the Great White North use NordVPN to access CTV and Crave.

Can I watch ‘Revival’ in the U.K and Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch ‘Revival’ in Australia?

As of yet, there’s been no word that “Revival” will be broadcast Down Under. If we get news that it’s been picked up by an Australian network, we’ll be sure to let you know here.

A Canadian or American away from home? Watch ”Revival" from abroad as normal with a VPN.

Can I watch ‘Revival’ in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately it seems that “Revival” isn’t available to stream outside of the U.S. and Canada. That means if you're traveling outside of North America, you’ll likely need a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

‘Revival’ trailer

Revival - Exclusive Trailer (2025) Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman - YouTube Watch On

‘Revival’ cast

Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress

Romy Weltman as Martha "Em" Cypress

David James Elliott as Wayne Cypress

Andy McQueen as Ibrahim Ramin

Steven Ogg as Blaine Abel

CM Punk as Anthony Check

Gia Sandhu as Nithiya Weimar

Katharine King So as May Tao

Maia Jae Bastidas as Kay

Nathan Dales as Deputy McCray

Mark Little as Deputy Brent

Glen Gould as Deputy JP Brissett

Lara Jean Chorostecki as Patty Cypress

Conrad Coates as Mayor Dillisch

How many episodes of ‘Revival’ will there be? New Syfy Original series “Revival” will be made up of 10 episodes in total, each roughly one-hour long.

Will 'Revival" stream on Netflix? No, not right now. If you want to watch "Revival" then you will have to access SYFY via Sling TV in the US and CTV's Sci-Fi channel in Canada.

More from Tom's Guide