How to watch ‘Revival’ online – stream the supernatural drama series from anywhere for FREE
The recently deceased return to life in this thrilling Midwestern drama
Based on the acclaimed comic series, “Revival” puts a fresh spin on the zombie genre. This 10-part series follows detective Dana Cypress (Melanie Scrofano) as she investigates the resurrection of the recently deceased in a small Midwestern town, and the occurrence’s connection to the murder of her sister.
Find out more below where we explain all you need to know about how to watch “Revival” online and stream episodes 100% free from anywhere with a VPN.
► Date and time: every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT from June 12.
• Channel — Syfy
• FREE — CTV (Canada)
• U.S. — Syfy via Sling TV / Fubo (free trial) / Peacock (from June 19)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Adapted for TV by Aaron B. Koontz (The Pale Door), “Revival” may draw on zombie lore, but it’s a far cry from the films of George A. Romero. An inexplicable phenomenon does occur that causes corpses to flood out of the local morgue, but they're no decomposing, flesh-hungry automatons. They’re essentially the same people as when they died, though now immune to physical harm.
The uncanny event, known as “Revival Day,” sets the town on edge. “Revivers” are treated like seconds class citizens, and consequently, Dana keeps quiet about the Grim Reaper returning her sister (Romy Weltman) intact as they investigate the circumstances of her murder. Some citizens wage war against these “revivers.” The returned themselves, however, jump at this second chance at life, with their newfound invincibility spurring them on to dangerous acts.
Anchored by Scrofano’s ineffable charm, this genre-blending mystery promises lots of heart, brains, and bloodshed too. It should be a hoot for horror fans, and we detail everything about how to watch "Revival" online and stream all episodes free from abroad now.
How to watch ‘Revival’ online for free
Canadian viewers can watch “Revival” from Thursday, June 12. Episodes will first air on the CTV Sci-Fi channel at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, before they’re made available on-demand a day later and for FREE on the CTV app (no login necessary for a limited time after broadcast).
Outside Canada? You can stream "Revival" from anywhere with a NordVPN (and save 70% with this deal).
Watch ‘Revival’ online from anywhere
Just because "Revival" isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch it if you're traveling away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream new episodes of "Revival" online.
How to watch ‘Revival’ online in the U.S.
In the U.S., you’ll want to tune into the Syfy channel to watch “Revival” when it debuts on June 12, with new episodes airing at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT every Thursday evening.
Don’t have cable? Sling TV offers access to SYFY with its Sling Blue Plan, with new subscribers currently getting 50% off their first month’s membership (so $25.50 rather than $50.99). Alternatively, more comprehensive offering Fubo gifts subscribers a 5-day free trial if they’ve not signed up to the service before.
Meanwhile, Peacock will be the on-demand home of “Revival”. However, there’s a week's delay before episodes arrive here, with the series debuting on NBC's streaming platform on June 19. If you don’t mind the wait, memberships start from $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year.
Outside the U.S. right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual streaming service back home.
In addition to showing all things "Revival" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include "The Day of The Jackal" and "The Traitors U.K." season 3.
How to watch 'Revival' in Canada
As alluded to earlier, CTV will air the new show from Thursday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
This will be placed on CTV's Sci-Fi channel before they’re made available on-demand a day later and for FREE on the CTV app.
Alternatively, if you're subscribed to Crave then "Revival" will be ready to watch through their platform.
If you're traveling outside the Great White North use NordVPN to access CTV and Crave.
Can I watch ‘Revival’ in the U.K and Australia?
Can I watch ‘Revival’ in Australia?
As of yet, there’s been no word that “Revival” will be broadcast Down Under. If we get news that it’s been picked up by an Australian network, we’ll be sure to let you know here.
A Canadian or American away from home? Watch ”Revival" from abroad as normal with a VPN.
Can I watch ‘Revival’ in the U.K.?
Unfortunately it seems that “Revival” isn’t available to stream outside of the U.S. and Canada. That means if you're traveling outside of North America, you’ll likely need a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
‘Revival’ trailer
‘Revival’ cast
- Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress
- Romy Weltman as Martha "Em" Cypress
- David James Elliott as Wayne Cypress
- Andy McQueen as Ibrahim Ramin
- Steven Ogg as Blaine Abel
- CM Punk as Anthony Check
- Gia Sandhu as Nithiya Weimar
- Katharine King So as May Tao
- Maia Jae Bastidas as Kay
- Nathan Dales as Deputy McCray
- Mark Little as Deputy Brent
- Glen Gould as Deputy JP Brissett
- Lara Jean Chorostecki as Patty Cypress
- Conrad Coates as Mayor Dillisch
How many episodes of ‘Revival’ will there be?
New Syfy Original series “Revival” will be made up of 10 episodes in total, each roughly one-hour long.
Will 'Revival" stream on Netflix?
No, not right now. If you want to watch "Revival" then you will have to access SYFY via Sling TV in the US and CTV's Sci-Fi channel in Canada.
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018. He currently works across a range of brands including TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, What Hi-Fi? and CinemaBlend, where he regularly pens How To Watch articles about where our readers can stream the latest new movies and TV shows, as well as producing detailed guides on the best streaming services, from Disney Plus to Netflix. He received a first-class degree in Humanities and Media in 2013 from Birkbeck University and later an MA in Contemporary Literature and Culture. In addition to his work for Future's websites, Daniel writes across the broad spectrum of arts topics – including photography, sculpture, painting, film – and has been published in The Brooklyn Rail and Eyeline magazine, among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.