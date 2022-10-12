Halloween Ends release date and time — how to watch online

When you watch Halloween Ends online, you wonder two things. First: who needs movie theaters? Second: is this really the end?

Halloween Ends release date and time Halloween Ends premieres on Friday (October 17).

• Time — 3 a.m. ET

Supposedly, Halloween Ends marks the end of Michael Myers. Apparently, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) will be haunted no more by the killer that John Carpenter dubbed "The Shape." (Stick around til the credits, folks).

But if you asked Laurie about it all, she would say she's never going to be out. Halloween Ends — which picks up long after Halloween Kills — finds Laurie trying to writer her memoir, as she lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). And Alyson's concerned that Laurie's obsession with death and Myers will be her ruining.

A new killing that's eerily reminiscent of Strode and Myers' origins, brings the two back into each others' orbit. This time, a babysitter is accused of killing the boy he was taking care of, reversing the story of how Myers killed his original babysitter. Myers himself, of course, is responsible for this new death.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Halloween Ends online, and check out the trailer and cast details below!

How to watch Halloween Ends online from anywhere

Just because Peacock isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Halloween Ends if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Halloween Ends online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Halloween Ends on Friday (Oct. 17) starting at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Can you watch Halloween Ends online in Canada, the UK or Australia?

So, while Peacock is growing internationally, with U.K. versions among others, Peacock doesn't seem to be getting Halloween Ends outside of the United States.

Halloween Ends cast

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Laurie Strode (the ultimate Final Girl) for (possibly) the last time when she leads the Halloween ends cast. James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle share the role of Michael Myers (aka The Shape), and Castle has declared this is his final time appearing as Myers.

Notable by her absence is Judy Greer, whose Karen was stabbed by Myers in Halloween Kills. In the above trailer, we learn that Michael is credited for Karen's death.

