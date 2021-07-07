How to watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals online

The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals start time, channel The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST on Thursday, July 8.

It will air on ESPN2, which latter is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month, as well as Roku.

We are e-x-c-i-t-e-d to watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals online (or on cable) tomorrow. Yes, folks, the kids are back in town to spell as best they can, to get the jubilation that comes after all the tension.

Interestingly enough, this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals borrow from the 2020 NBA season. Instead of taking place in Washington, D.C., the finals are taking place at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. And that's because, you guessed it, that venue proved perfect for social distancing during the NBA's pandemic season.

The spellers and officials have been following health and safety protocols, including physical distancing.

As for what they're all spelling for? The big rewards are a $50,000 cash prize, and a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup championship trophy. Event partner Merriam-Webster is throwing in a $2,500 cash prize and reference library, and the winner will also get $400 worth of reference volumes.

We've got a full list of the finalists below, which range in age from 10-year-old Vivinsha Veduru to a trio of 14-year-olds Sreethan Gajula, Ashrita Gandhari and Zaila Avant-garde.

How to watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals from anywhere on Earth

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you've found yourself in a region that doesn't have ESPN2 or TSN2 -- and you can't watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in the US

In the U.S., The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals airs at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow (Thursday, July 8).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to watch the Spellers on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.

We recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of our picks for the best streaming services. ESPN2 is included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 per month — but it's currently on sale for $10 for the first month. Fubo costs $65 per month, but packs many more channels.

How to watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in the UK

You may not be able to watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in the UK. We're having trouble finding any U.K. network or service that will host the event, and we'll continue to keep our eyes out for it.

How to watch The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in Canada

Spelling fans better have TSN. TSN2 is hosting the The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in Canada.

