How to watch The Masked Singer season 7 online without cable

Masks on because it's almost time to watch The Masked Singer season 7 online, even if you don't have cable The Fox reality competition show returns with a new cast of secret celebrities wearing crazy costumes. Season 7 has a new twist: teams! But one thing hasn't changed — the panelists will try to guess who's behind the mask.

The Masked Singer season 7 start time, channel The Masked Singer season 7 premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

All the judges are back — Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke — as well as host Nick Cannon. They'll be joined by guest panelists Eric Stonestreet, Leslie Jordan and Nicole Byer.

As mentioned above, The Masked Singer season 7 will divide the 15 contestants into three teams: the Good, the Bad and the Cuddly. Hydra is the first three-headed costume in the series, while Cyclops is the largest costume ever.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Masked Singer season 7 online. Plus, watch a promo introducing Team Good below:

How to watch The Masked Singer season 7 from anywhere

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Masked Singer season 7 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 7 online in the US

In the U.S., The Masked Singer season 7 premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo TV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, you can check out the service with a three-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. Fubo has a seven-day free trial.

After airing on Fox, Masked Singer season 7 episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 7 in Canada

Canadians can watch The Masked Singer season 6 live at the same time as Americans. The broadcast will be available on on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV mobile app.

Travelers who are in Canada and prefer to use their paid streaming services will need the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 7 in the UK

Bad news for Brits: The Masked Singer season 7 doesn't appear to be airing on any UK channels.

As for The Masked Singer UK season 3, it's currently airing on ITV.

For anyone abroad who wants to use the services they already pay for to watch The Masked Singer season 7, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 7 in Australia

Aussies also seemingly won't be able to find The Masked Singer season 7 on any local channels.

The Masked Singer Australia season 3 aired last fall and season 4 is expected to premiere in August or September.

ExpressVPN can help anyone abroad who wants to use the services they already pay for to watch The Masked Singer season 7.

The Masked Singer season 7 costumes and teams

The Masked Singer season 7 contestants are divided into three teams.

Team Good: Armadillo, Firefly, McTerrier, Prince, Ringmaster

Team Bad: Cyclops, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Queen Cobra, Ram

Team Cuddly: Baby Mammoth, Lemur, Miss Teddy, Space Bunny, Thingamabob

This is the first season not to include wild care contestants.