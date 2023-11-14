How to watch The Interpreter of Silence: Release date and time

Originally titled The German House, and adapted from Anette Hess’ novel of the same name, The Interpreter of Silence follows Eva (Katharina Stark), a young Polish woman in 1963 Frankfurt, as she takes a job as the interpreter for the first Auschwitz trial of former SS officers. As a post-war child, it’s only here that she fully begins to grasp the true horrors of the Nazi regime and starts to uncover a personal connection to the camp. Read on and we'll show you how to watch The Interpreter of Silence online.

The Interpreter of Silence streaming details The Interpreter of Silence lands on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 15.



Where: Disney Plus

The show promises to explore a period in German history where the horrors of the past entered a cultural abyss as the country enjoyed an economic upswing and the memories of war began to fade after nearly two decades. Those of a younger generation, like Eva, only began to understand the full extent of the evils of the recent past as these trials drew first hand accounts from an older generation, both victims and perpetrators, keen to rebuild their lives post war outside of the shadow of the Nazis.

The five-part miniseries is Disney Plus’ third German original series (after Sam - A Saxon, and Farm Rebellion) and is written by original novelist Anette Hess who also acts as showrunner. On directing duty is Randa Chahoud, who helmed breakout hit Deutschland 89.

The Interpreter of Silence promises to be just as emotionally impactful and compulsive as the novel on which it is based. Read on for how to watch the German House adaptation online.

How to watch The Interpreter of Silence in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand

The Interpreter of Silence drops on Disney Plus in Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand, on its Star section, on November 15.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more.

Can I watch The Interpreter of Silence online in the U.S.?

Disney Plus in the U.S. doesn't include the Star section, however shows that air on Star internationally usually arrive on Hulu stateside (and visa versa), so keep an eye out for news. As it stands, though, there is no current release date for The Interpreter of Silence in the U.S..

The Interpreter of Silence trailer

The Interpreter of Silence cast