The Mandalorian season 4: Everything we know so far

Expect The Mandalorian season 4 to bring back the bounty hunter dad and his adorable green kid for more galactic adventures. While this next season in the works, neither Disney Plus nor Lucasfilm have confirmed the show's renewal.

But that seems to be a mere formality, as co-creator Jon Favreau has stated that he has written all Mandalorian season 4 scripts. This is the way, or at least the direction to one of the upcoming Star Wars movies, as a film that ties all of Disney Plus' Star Wars shows during this era is confirmed.

The Mandalorian is essentially Disney Plus' flagship series. It helped launch the streaming service and expanded the Star Wars universe at a time when the films have gone on hiatus. The show has generated a ton of buzz, thanks greatly to the cuteness overload of Grogu (aka Baby Yoda).

In The Mandalorian season 3, Grogu honed his Force abilities, while also beginning his training and cultural introduction as a Mandalorian under the tutelage of his adopted father, Din Djarin. The finale saw the pair embarking on new quests in service of the Republic.

Here's everything we know about The Mandalorian season 4.

Since Disney Plus hasn't even officially announced The Mandalorian season 4, no release date has been set either. However, a renewal seems extremely likely, considering Favreau has "written it already:"

According to MakingStarWars.Net (opens in new tab), Lucasfilm is hoping to start filming The Mandalorian season 4 in October 2023. "I can confirm hires, props, and pre-production work on the fourth season of The Mandalorian is currently underway for the last few weeks," reports editor-in-chief Jason Ward.

If that date is true and holds (the current Writers Guild of America strike could cause delays), we can make an educated guess about a possible Mandalorian season 4 release date.

Filming on season 3 took about five months. Once it wrapped, post-production and special effects required nearly a year.

If The Mandalorian season 4 follows a similar timeline, we might see it premiere in March 2025.

The Mandalorian season 4 cast

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian season 4 will be fronted by its two leads: Din Djarin and Grogu.

Pedro Pascal provides the voice of Din Djarin, though stunt doubles Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder play the character in his armor. While Pascal was not seen in season 3 at all, that may have been due to his involvement in HBO's The Last of Us. He will also be part of that show's second season, but it's possible his schedule may be more open for The Mandalorian season 4. Perhaps we'll see Mando's face again!

As for Grogu, he's portrayed by an animatronic puppet (with a touch of CGI) and voiced by David Accord.

While no cast has been confirmed, two key figures are likely to return: Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, high magistrate of Nevarro, and Carson Teva, a captain in the New Republic's Starfighter Corps. Another possibility is Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto.

We may also see other Mandalorians, who are resettling their planet, including: Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Simon Kassianides as Axe Woves, Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves.

The Mandalorian season 4 plot and season 3 ending, explained

The Mandalorian season 3 ending was a reset in many ways. Most of the season followed Din Djarin and Grogu as they integrated into the hidden cohort headed by the Armorer. Then, they followed along as the cohort merged with Bo-Katan's followers. All of the Mandalorians finally united to take back their planet from Moff Gideon.

In the finale, Din Djarin and Grogu (newly consecrated by the living waters of Mandalore) had settled into a new homestead on Nevarro. Din Djarin also approached Captain Carson Teva, looking to make a deal: He would track down criminals for the Republic, unofficially and on the sly. In return, Teva would pay him. It would be a way for Din Djarin to train Grogu in bounty hunting and finally earn his helmet.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Undoubtedly, the process would also provide the means for Grogu to further hone his abilities with the Force. And maybe learn to talk?!

This kind of bounty hunter case of the week seems to harken back to season 1. It also sounds an awful lot like the Rangers of the New Republic, the Star Wars show that was supposed to follow Cara Dune doing something similar. That idea was likely scrapped due to the controversy surrounding actress Gina Carano.

If The Mandalorian season 4 goes this route, it could be exciting to see Din Djarin and Grogu experience a variety of adventures, on different planets, with different species. Do we dare hope they might come across Grogu's people at last?