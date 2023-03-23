How to watch Succession season 4 online: HBO and HBO Max release date and time

Boars, to the floor! This weekend we finally begin to watch Succession season 4 online, and we could not be more excited.

Succession season 4 premiere date, time U.S. date and time: Succession season 4 episode 1 airs Sunday (March 26th) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO, the same time it becomes available on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

U.K. release date: Monday (March 27th) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) and NOW.

AU release date: Monday (March 27th) at 1 p.m. AEDT on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

Except, of course, for the fact that its arrival is bittersweet: this is the first of the last 10 episodes of the best HBO Max show currently on the air.

As the below trailer has already revealed, the sibling alliance of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will find three eager allies against Logan (Brian Cox). Those are Sandi Furness (Hope Davis), Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed) and Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones), all finally ready to end the patriarch's reign.

That said, Logan already has a plan to destroy this dangerous alliance. Seemingly done with Tom, Logan's asked Roman to aide him in the deal with Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård). As for the other familial topics, Connor's still ambitious about public office, but nobody knows why, while Tom and Shiv are in dire straits.

Here's the trailer for the new season:

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Succession season 4, no matter where you are.

How to watch Succession season 4 online in the US

HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) are the two ways to watch Succession season 4 online in the U.S..

Succession season 4 episode 1 broadcasts Sunday (March 26th) on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. It streams on HBO Max at the same time.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch Succession season 4 online in the UK

Succession season 4 is going to air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K. So, look for it at 2 a.m. GMT on Monday (March 27th).

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch Succession season 4 online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) is the home of Succession season 4 in Canada, and episode 1 will air at its normal time, just like it does in the U.S.. So, get ready to watch Succession season 4 episode 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday (March 26th) on Crave's HBO channel.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the service you prefer.

How to watch Succession season 4 online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch Succession season 4 online in Australia. So, on Monday (March 27th) look for the new episode at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Binge (opens in new tab) is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing. It's also on Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

Succession season 4 episode schedule

Succession episodes will premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. That may be the same time as Yellowjackets season 2 airing on linear Showtime, but those episodes debut on Friday mornings.

Succession season 4 episode 1: Mar. 26

Succession season 4 episode 2: April 2

Succession season 4 episode 3: April 9

Succession season 4 episode 4: April 16

Succession season 4 episode 5: April 23

Succession season 4 episode 6: May 7

Succession season 4 episode 7: May 14

Succession season 4 episode 8: May 21

Succession season 4 episode 9: May 28

Succession season 4 episode 10: June 4

Succession season 4 cast

The main cast of Roys and Roy-adjacents are:

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wabsgams

Nicholas Braun as Gregory Hirsch

Then, you have the supporting cast

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

David Rasche as Karl Muller

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra

Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Scott Nicholson as Colin

Zoë Winters as Kerry

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce

Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan

Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

Hope Davis as Sandi Furness

Justin Kirk as Jeryd Mencken

Stephen Root as Ron Petkus