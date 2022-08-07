Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 — first hands-on photos just leaked

Samsung is set to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones at the upcoming Unpacked event on August 10. We’ve already got a good idea of what these phones will bring to the table, but new leaked images of the handsets in the real world confirm that we should expect another incremental update in design terms.

The French leaker @noh_tech (opens in new tab) has published a handful of pictures of both phones, likely in the hands of carrier employees. The handsets are shown in two shades of blue, and pleasingly do appear to have a less prominent crease where the screens fold — though this could become more obvious with extended use. The hinges on both handsets also appear slimmer, which should make them lighter and less bulky. Good news all round.

Interestingly, images leaked by Evan Blass just a few days back of the phones did not hint at a blue color, but tipped three colors for the Fold 4 including beige/cream, black and gray.

(Image credit: @noh_tech / Twitter)

You could easily mistake the Galaxy Z Flip 4 pictured here for its predecessor, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 mixes things up a little bit. Not only does the hinge look markedly smaller, but you can see the impact of the changed aspect ratio. It’s wider in the hand, giving you a more square canvas to play with when opened up.

(Image credit: @noh_tech / Twitter)

You can only tell so much about a handset for context-free photos, of course, and that’s where a second handy leak comes in. Spotted on Telegram (opens in new tab), Amazon’s Dutch site briefly included a listing for the Z Fold 4 which not only provided more of Samsung’s own images, but also some clear dimensions and a look at what to expect from the software.

(Image credit: Amazon NL / Telegram)

The key thing here is the new shape. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 5:4 aspect ratio when opened, the newer version switches to 21.6:18, with the same 7.6-inch size. That’s possible because the handset is a little bit shorter, this time around: it’s now 155.1mm tall, down from 158.2mm.

(Image credit: Amazon NL / Telegram)

We also get a glimpse of what the UI looks like in tablet mode, with Samsung apparently adding an Android 12L style taskbar along the bottom of the screen when in tablet mode.

(Image credit: Amazon NL / Telegram)

Finally, Samsung shows how it imagines people using the S Pen with the Z Fold 4. Like last time, there’s no dedicated dock for it, meaning you’re best off getting an official case with a stylus pocket. Not as handy as it being built in like on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but certainly better than carrying it loose and never being able to find it.

We don’t have to wait too long now. Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is just days away, and we’re expecting to hear more about the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 as well as these new foldables. Here’s how to watch Samsung Unpacked if you want to tune in live, but if not, check back here for all the details and analysis you need after the event is over.