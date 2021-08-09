How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4 and more

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. For fans, watching the unveil live is the best way to get the latest information about the upcoming foldables. While we already have a strong idea of what to expect, reading rumors online can never match the excitement of a live event viewing.

If you're keen to learn about Samsung's upcoming foldables or the Galaxy Buds 2, this might be the time and place that Samsung finally tells all. Read on to find out how to watch the show, and what we're expecting to see.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is streaming the event live via YouTube (embedded below), or via its own website on Wednesday August 11th. Currently there's just a placeholder, but the video will go live an hour before the official start time of 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. U.K. time.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: what we're expecting

Going by the rumors and teasers we've seen, it would appear that Samsung's got three main products to show off.

The first is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the third generation of its larger foldable phone model. While the original Galaxy Fold was rough around the edges, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 smoothed those edges off, the Z Fold 3 seems to be bringing in further refinements worthy of the phone's assumed $2,000 asking price.

Those supposedly include Samsung's first under-display selfie camera, meaning there's no punch-hole to spoil the interior view of its unfolded display. The other notable change, beyond the expected chipset upgrade, is that it should now work with a S Pen stylus, which will make the Z Fold 3 a much more versatile tool, possibly even more so than the current Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The other phone we will likely see this Wednesday is the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This is the second generation (despite the name) of Samsung's smaller clamshell-style foldable. The rumors for this phone suggest an upgraded dual rear camera set-up alongside an improved exterior display. Also among the rumors are a price drop from the current Z Flip's $1,400 price, and improved water/dust resistance to keep the phone's delicate folding mechanism intact.

As for wearables, we're anticipating the reveal of the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. This one is particularly interesting since Samsung is switching operating systems; moving from its own TizenOS to Google's newly revamped Wear OS. Whether this is a smart decision remains to be seen.

We may also see Samsung's latest audio product, the Galaxy Buds 2. These are thought to be a new entry-level option among Samsung's surprisingly wide range of earbuds, but will offer noise cancellation, a long battery life and the convenience of a Bluetooth multipoint connection to multiple devices at once. The design of these buds has also been comprehensively leaked, seemingly showing a new smoother look and a wide range of colors.