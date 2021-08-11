Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 and all the big news as it happens

Samsung is about to usher in a new wave of foldable phones. The company's latest Galaxy Unpacked event is today (August 11), and it's one of the worst kept secrets in tech as to what's going to be announced — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. These two foldable phones should be joined by the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung has told us that foldables will be the focus of today's event. "We will unleash our latest and greatest Galaxy Z series to reshape the smartphone category and completely reimagine your experiences," Samsung's T.M. Roh said a couple weeks back. And leaks have filled in pretty complete picture for what specifically to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 figures to bring new features to Samsung's ultimate foldable, such as S Pen support, faster-refreshing displays and an under-display camera on the phone's interior screen. Rumors also suggest this phone will be more durable than before, with a rating for water-resistance.

Based on the rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip looks to be a more modest upgrade from its predecessor, with new color options and a more powerful processor. As with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it's expected that Galaxy Z Flip 3 might debut at a lower price, as Samsung looks to make its foldable phones more appealing to a broader audience.

It's not just phones that are likely to get some stage time at Galaxy Unpacked. Rumors about Samsung's probable announcements point to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 also making their debut. The Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to measure body composition (body fat) as part of a bigger push into health and come in two versions, while the Galaxy Buds 2 may offer active noise cancellation at a fairly aggressive price based on the rumors.

We'll find out for certain what Samsung plans to announce starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Our live blog below will carry a blow-by-blow account.

Meanwhile, Samsung plans to live stream Unpacked at Samsung.com. You can also watch on — deep breath — Facebook, Reddit, Twitch, Amazon Live, and Samsung’s YouTube, TikTok and Twitter accounts.

Stay tuned throughout the morning for the latest updates on all the latest Samsung hardware news.