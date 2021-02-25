How to watch Punky Brewster reboot on Peacock: Release date, cast, trailer and more

Punky Brewster on Peacock details Release date: Thursday, Feb. 25 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Soleil Moon Frye, Freddie Prinze, Jr., Cherie Johnson, Lauren Donzis, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos, Quinn Copeland

Episodes: 10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 50%

Punky Power is back! The Punky Brewster reboot on Peacock TV is a sequel series to the beloved '80s sitcom. Soleil Moon Frye returns as a grown-up version of the titular character, as does Cherie Johnson as Punky's BFF.

In the reboot, Punky is now a professional photographer, just like her adoptive father, Henry (the late George Gaynes). She's newly divorced from ex-husband, musician Travis (Freddie Prinze, Jr.), with whom she shares three kid. Then, Punky takes another page from her dad by taking in a foster kid named Izzy.

Just like a young Punky, Izzy is brash, outspoken and independent. But just like Henry, Punky is willing to open her heart and home.

The original Punky Brewster show aired on NBC from 1984 to 1986, then in syndication from 1987 to 1988. The sitcom became well known for its Very Special Episodes tackling darker topics like the Challenger explosion and the dangerous of old refrigerators.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Punky Brewster reboot.

How to watch Punky Brewster reboot from anywhere, with a VPN

If you're away from home, in a country with geo-restrictions that won't let you access Peacock TV, you don't need to miss out. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network) to stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Punky Brewster reboot in the US

If you're in the U.S., all 10 episodes of Punky Brewster season 1 will be released Thursday, Feb. 25 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming service from NBCUniversal. The first episode of Punky Brewster will be available on Peacock Free, but the rest of the episodes can only be viewed with Peacock Premium. Our guide to Peacock Free vs Premium explains the different tiers that are offered.

Peacock has huge library of licensed content drawn from the many brands housed under NBCUniversal. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. Plus, Peacock offers classic movies and recent blockbusters, as well as originals like the Saved By the Bell reboot.View Deal

How to watch Punky Brewster reboot in the UK

Bad news, Brits — Peacock TV is not available in the UK and the Punky Brewster 2021 is exclusive to the streaming service.

If you're a Peacock subscriber who happens to be in the UK, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Punky Brewster reboot in Canada

Canadians are in luck, because Corus has a deal to stream Peacock's original shows.

The Punky Brewster reboot premiere will air Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on the W Network.

The entire season can also be streamed starting March 4 on STACKTV on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-day free trial and costs $12.99 per month after.

Punky Brewster reboot trailer

The Punky Brewster trailer opens with Cherie lovingly pointing out her best friend's most memorable feature: her mismatched shoes!

Then, we're introduced to Punky as an adult — "newly single, professional photographer, used to be fun," as one of her kids describes her. Punky protests, "I'm still fun!"

Punky Brewster reboot cast

The cast of the Punky Brewster reboot is led by Soleil Moon Frye as Punky Brewster, a photographer and mother of three children. As a girl, Punky was abandoned by her parents and ended up living in a vacant apartment. The building manager, Henry Warnimont (George Gaynes) takes her in and eventually adopts her.

Frye is joined by: