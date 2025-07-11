'Scrubs' reboot is coming — here's where you can stream all 9 seasons

After years of rumors, teases and cast reunions, “Scrubs” is finally getting a full-blown revival.

ABC has officially ordered a new season of the zany medical comedy, bringing back original stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, and Neil Flynn. Series creator Bill Lawrence will also return as executive producer alongside “Ted Lasso” alum Brett Goldstein, so if you've been waiting for the "real thing" ever since the credits rolled on the final season, this is it.

The reboot is being described as a “continuation” rather than a total reset, picking up years after the original’s finale and revisiting Sacred Heart with some familiar faces as well as plenty of new interns. Production is expected to begin in early 2026.

But if you want to revisit the highs (and occasional heartbreaks) of the original series before the reboot lands, here’s where you can stream all nine seasons of "Scrubs" right now.

Where can you stream all 9 seasons of 'Scrubs' right now?

If you’re planning to catch up on “Scrubs” before the new series drops, you’ve got a few easy options. All nine seasons are currently streaming on Hulu, so you can jump straight back into Sacred Heart and follow J.D., Turk, and the rest of the gang from the very beginning. It’s all there: the laughs, the heartbreak, the daydreams, and the bromance that defined the show.

You can also stream the full series on Peacock, so whether you're a longtime fan or just curious what all the fuss was about, you've got choices.

However you watch, now’s the perfect time to revisit the show or watch it for the very first time. That way you'll be prepped and ready by the time the reboot finally airs on ABC.

What is the new 'Scrubs' series about?

Scrubs (2001-2010) - Season 1 Preview - YouTube Watch On

The new “Scrubs” series picks up years after the original finale, reuniting J.D. (Braff) and Turk (Faison) as they scrub in together once again at Sacred Heart.

A lot has changed since we last saw everyone. Medicine looks different, the new crop of interns is about bringing some new energy, and the hospital itself isn’t quite what it used to be. But the heart of the show remains the same.

According to the official synopsis, while the world around them has evolved, J.D. and Turk’s bromance has "stood the test of time." Series creator Bill Lawrence told The Independent last summer that talks of a reboot had been ongoing behind the scenes, even as the cast remained busy with other projects, for a while.

"We all spend time with each other in real life,” he said, “but everybody is so talented from that show that they’re all working."

That real-life closeness seems to have made its way into the new series, which isn’t about rewriting the past, but continuing it and acknowledging how the characters (and the audience) have grown, while still delivering the same kind of comedy and occasional emotional moments that had people hooked in the first place.

There's not a lot more that we know just yet about the story itself, but that should unfold over time.