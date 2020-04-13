Watch the TMZ Tiger King special online: How to stream it live from anywhere on earth

The Exotic addiction continues: are you ready to watch the TMZ Tiger King special online? Yes, since everyone is bingeing and talking about Tiger King on Netflix, we're all ready for the inside scoop on Joe Exotic, with TMZ's Tiger King special tonight.

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? seeks to go behind the scenes and dig deeper into all the questions raised by Netflix's hit docu-series, which follows wildcat collector Joe Exotic.

TMZ Tiger King special start time, channel TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? airs 9 p.m. Eastern, Monday, April 13 on Fox.

The former Oklahoma zoo owner (and one-time presidential candidate) is currently serving 22 years in federal prison on charges of animal abuse and attempting to hire a hitman to murder his nemesis, Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue. For years, Exotic alleged in numerous video blogs that Baskin murdered her first husband, Don Lewis.

According to Nielsen, Tiger King was Netflix's biggest hit since Stranger Things. The ratings service said that the docu-series was watched by 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its release, more than Stranger Things season 2 and close to season 3. Netflix has not released its own internal streaming numbers for Tiger King.

The seven-episode documentary followed Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and his outrageous exploits at the Oklahoma zoo where he kept multiple tigers, lions and other exotic animals. Tiger King also featured interviews with zoo employees, Exotic's campaign manager, his business partner-turned-owner Jeff Lowe and Baskin. Netflix also released a Tiger King reunion special on April 12.

TMZ's Tiger King special will be hosted by TMZ founder Harvey Levin. Watch Fox's promo below:

Some questions will finally be answered...Find out what really went down when @TMZ investigates Tiger King TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/MrMIxRNqnDApril 9, 2020

How to watch TMZ's Tiger King special online anywhere, with a VPN

How to watch the TMZ Tiger King special in the US

All you American cool cats and kittens can watch TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern on Fox — if you have an antenna or a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the finale live on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV (certain plans) and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like Devs, Ramy and High Fidelity. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Sling is one of the cheaper options on our list of best streaming services, though it doesn't offer as many channels. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

How to watch the TMZ Tiger King special in Canada

Some Canadians may be able to watch TMZ's Tiger King special on Fox, but it's unknown if any Canadian channel is airing it. Check our section on how to watch it from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the TMZ Tiger King special in the UK

Sorry Brits, it doesn't look like any UK networks are airing the special. Check out our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, so you can watch online with the rest of us.