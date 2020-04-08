Watch Fleabag play online: How to stream on Amazon Prime from anywhere on earth

Soon, we'll finally get a chance to watch the Fleabag play online. And I have to tell you, it's a must, even if you binged the original Amazon Prime series already.

Yes, finally, we're getting the chance to bring the original theatrical show home. A recording of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's one-woman stage show, which was supposed to be for theatrical release only, is now hitting on demand and it's coming to streaming in mere days.

As someone who saw the Fleabag stage show in a tiny, cramped movie theater last year, I wholeheartedly recommend this special. For as well as Waller-Bridge bounces off of her co-stars, and as much fun as it was to hate the slimy Martin (Brett Gelman) or groan at Fleabag's godmother (Olivia Colman) in the Fleabag show, this theatrical run gives you a different, and more vulnerable, side of the titular character.

And making things even better, it's all being done for charity. All proceeds from the downloads from the current VOD run "will be split between charities, including The National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together and Acting for Others."

How to watch the Fleabag play in the US

Americans can't watch Fleabag's stage show yet, but they will on Friday. Starting April 10, Amazon Prime Video will add the Fleabag stage show to its roster of programming. Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which has a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Video has more than just the Fleabag stage show and its two season run.

How to watch the Fleabag play in the UK and Ireland

Folks in the UK and Ireland have the early lead to watch the Fleabag stage show. It's available from the Soho Theater's On Demand site for a limited time only, and you can pay anywhere between £4 and £250 for the special. Your choice for how you pay won't change anything about what you get, just how much you give to the charities listed above. This special gives you a 48-hour rental of the show.

But there is another way! For two weeks, starting April 10, Amazon Prime Video will be streaming the Fleabag stage show online. Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which has a 30-day free trial.