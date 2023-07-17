How to watch Justified: City Primeval online

U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens returns to dispense his brand of justice in Justified: City Primeval, the spinoff sequel to the beloved FX crime drama. He's heading to Detroit, where he'll tangle with a sociopathic killer.

Justified: City Primeval channel, start time Justified: City Primeval premieres Tuesday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — Watch on FX via Sling Blue or Fubo or the next day on Hulu

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Justified ended nearly a decade ago, which is where our Justified: City Primeval preview comes in handy. Raylan Givens has left behind the hollers of Kentucky and is balancing life as a U.S. Marshal with being a part-time father.

A chance encounter sends him to Detroit and on a collision course with a violent murderer dubbed "Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook) and his calculating attorney (Aunjanue Ellis). Givens will find that carrying out justice in Detroit is a lot different from rural Appalachia.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Justified: City Primeval online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Justified: City Primeval from anywhere

If you're away from home and don't get FX or Hulu and can't watch Justified: City Primeval, you don't have to miss it. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream TV from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Justified: City Primeval in the U.S.

In the U.S., Justified: City Primeval premieres Tuesday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes.

The six remaining episodes will air once a week on Tuesdays.

FX is part of many cable packages, and can be added if yours doesn't have it. If you've cut the cord, you can find FX on two of the best streaming services: Fubo and Sling TV .

But while it's included in Fubo's regular package, Sling TV customers need to have Sling Blue (starts at $40 per month).

FX is also on some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

After airing on FX, episodes of Justified: City Primeval will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Can you watch Justified: City Primeval in the UK, Canada and Australia?

Ah, corporate synergy. Hulu isn't available outside of the US, but Disney Plus is, and episodes should upload to Disney Plus ... eventually.

In Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Justified: City Primeval will be released on Disney Plus on the same schedule as Hulu. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, all eight episodes will be dropped on Sept. 6.

Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year in the UK, Canadians pay $11.99 CAD per month, or $119.99 CAD per year, while Australians pay $13.99 AU per month and $139.99 AU per year.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.