How to watch Justice League Snyder Cut now

Snyder Cut release date, cast and other details Release date: March 18 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lanee, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons

Director: Zack Snyder

Age rating: R

Run time: 4 hours, 2 minutes

The time has come to finally watch the Justice League Snyder Cut. So we hope you've prepared yourself for a 4-hour-long marathon of a film, courtesy of Zack Snyder's huge update.

The early good news, though, is that the first Snyder Cut reactions — shared by critics on social media — generally positive. We've got all the details you'll need to watch the movie online.

Aimed at erasing the terrible taste of the original Justice League movie, the Snyder Cut is available for streaming on HBO Max. And thanks to hevy demand from fans, the film is a big re-edit of 2017's version from Snyder and Joss Whedon. The latter was brought in to fill in for Snyder, who had to leave the project following the death of his daughter.

As you'll see below in the official trailer, this is not the standard Justice League film. Now, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg and Superman have a bigger headache on their hands than just the shiny silver Steppenwolf.

The powerful god Darkseid — whose will Steppenwolf is carrying out — is here and he's bringing a lot of doom and gloom with him.

One note, though: the Snyder Cut will not be the canonical version of the film in the DCEU films. The director has referred to the film as an "Elseworld" version, referring to the DC Comics branding that told fans that books would tell stories about iconic characters that didn't follow the mythos and affect ongoing histories.

The Snyder Cut started streaming from March 18 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

It will be available on the streaming service for 31 days, leaving on April 18.

The HBO Max app is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

How to watch the Snyder Cut in Canada

In Canada, The Snyder Cut will stream exclusively on Crave, which is a standard way for our friends in the great white north to watch HBO content.

Crave is normally $9.99 per month, and you may need the Movies + HBO add-on to see the Snyder Cut — which means tacking on an additional $9.99 per month.

How to watch the Snyder Cut in the UK

Justice League: Snyder Cut will be streaming in the UK and internationally, but not on HBO Max. That's because the service is not available outside of the US.

To see the film, you'll need to pay up through one of the traditional video-on-demand services — or get it through Sky Cinema or NOW TV. More specifically, the Snyder Cut will be exclusive to Sky Cinema in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria.

So, if you don't want to use one of the former, that means going to Amazon, Apple and other services to rent the film out. Unless you're in China, France or Japan — where the release date is TBD according to Snyder.

Platform availability will depend on each territory (with the exception of China, France, and Japan, where the release dates are TBD). Additional details for specific markets will be shared soon. (2/2)February 19, 2021 See more

It's unknown as to whether or not you'll be able to just rent or if digital purchases will be available. We should know closer to the release date, if not on March 18 itself.

Snyder Cut cast

As you may expect, the principle Justice League: Snyder Cut cast is very similar to the original film's. Of course, we have one major new character: Darkseid. Played by Ray Porter, the god also known as as Uxas will be making his live-action film debut in the Snyder Cut. He is the nephew and master of the Steppenwolf, the original Justice League movie's villain.

The other big addition to the cast is Jared Leto as the Joker. Yes, the DC movies have multiple Jokers right now, as this isn't Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. Also, this Joker looks a little different in the trailer above, so expect some explanation for that.

Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman

Amy Adams as Lois Lane

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman

Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg

Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth

Diane Lane as Martha Kent

Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta

Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor

J. K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon

Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke

Joe Morton as Silas Stone

Ray Porter as Uxas / Darkseid

Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf

Amber Heard as Mera

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Zheng Kai as Ryan Choi

Karen Bryson as Elinore Stone

Marc McClure as Officer Ben Sadowsky

Jared Leto as the Joker

Peter Guinness as DeSaad

Snyder Cut reviews

The first Snyder Cut reactions were positive, with many tweeting out that the film was a notable upgrade from the original. That said, later that same day the full reviews came out and were not as happy.

Those early Snyder Cut reviews all acknowledge that the Cyborg character's story is better, but also question how much a lot of the other new content is actually adding to the quality of the film — not just its run time.