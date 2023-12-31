How to watch 2024 Rose Parade online: Start time and channels

It's almost time to watch the 2024 Rose Parade online. The iconic New Year's Day event, which takes place before the Rose Bowl, remains a storied tradition despite a brief pandemic cancelation. This year's Rose Parade theme is “Celebrates a World of Music” and will be the first-ever Rose Parade to be live-streamed, though it will also be broadcast live on traditional TV as usual.

Rose Parade channel, start time The 135th Rose Parade takes place on Monday, Jan. 1.

• Time — 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. GMT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or ABC via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 135th Rose Parade will march in Pasadena down Colorado Boulevard for 5.5 miles, with award-winning musical performer Audra McDonald leading the way as the grand marshal. Following Giffords will be a line of floats as well as marching bands and equestrian units.

The 2024 Rose Queen is high school senior Naomi Stillitano, the co-president of the Arcadia High School Italian Culture Club, a member of the Arcadia Stage Theater and a swimmer on the Rose Bowl Swim Team.

The 2024 Rose Parade telecast will be hosted by CBS Weekend News anchor Jericka Duncan, actress Gabrielle Elyse and TikTok star/actress/multihyphenate Pressley Hosbach.

The parade will be televised by local station ABC station KTLA, NBC, ABC, The Cowboy Channel, The Cowgirl Channel, Great American Family, RFD-TV and Univision and available for live stream via Fubo Sports, LocalNow, the Christmas Plus Channel, Pluto TV's Christmas Channel and The Tournament of Roses channel on YouTube.

After the parade, Michigan and Alabama fans can watch the 2024 Rose Bowl, one of this year's College Football Playoff semifinal games.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2024 Rose Parade online.

How to watch 2024 Rose Parade from anywhere

Just because NBC and the other options for watching the Rose Parade aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the 2024 Rose Parade if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity of use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch 2024 Rose Parade online in the US

In the U.S., the 2024 Rose Parade airs on Monday, January 1 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. It's airing on several channels, including local ABC affiliate KTLA. Most people can watch the broadcast on NBC or ABC, but there are several other options, including The Cowboy Channel, The Cowgirl Channel, Great American Family, RFD-TV and Univision, in addition to being available as a live stream via Fubo Sports, LocalNow, the Christmas Plus Channel, Pluto TV's Christmas Channel and The Tournament of Roses channel on YouTube.

NBC and ABC are local broadcast networks that can often accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC or ABC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now get your first month 50% off!

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($74.99 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. Get your first month for just $54.99 after a 7-day free trial.

How to watch 2024 Rose Parade in the UK

Unfortunately, the 2024 Rose Parade does not seem to be airing on any U.K. channels. However, you may be able to watch via The Tournament of Roses channel on YouTube.

For Americans abroad who want to watch it using the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch 2024 Rose Parade in Canada

Canadians are also out of luck. The 2024 Rose Parade doesn't appear to be airing live on any channels in Canada. However, you may be able to watch via The Tournament of Roses channel on YouTube. the Rose Bowl itself will be broadcast via TSN.

Anyone traveling in Canada who wants to access their subscription services will need ExpressVPN.

How to watch 2024 Rose Parade in Australia

The Rose Parade also is not airing on any Australian channels. However, you may be able to watch via The Tournament of Roses channel on YouTube.

Travelers wants to access their subscription services will need ExpressVPN.