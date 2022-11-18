How to watch 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony online

Music legends and icons hit the stage when you watch the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on HBO and HBO Max. This year's class is one of the biggest and brightest, with honorees including Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and the Eurythmics.

The ceremony is also honoring Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence; and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson for the Ahmet Ertegun Award — given to industry pros who did not perform music.

The annual special, which was filmed Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, will also feature other major stars of the music industry, who will pay tribute and perform with the inductees. They include Dr. Dre, Dave Grohl, Mary J. Blige, Gwen Stefani, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo and Bruce Springsteen.

Here's how you can watch the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony online. Plus, watch a preview below:

How to watch the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in the U.S.

In the U.S., the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Succession, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they can stream the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Crave (opens in new tab), the usual source for HBO titles in Canada.

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in the UK

Brits also don't get HBO or HBO Max, but some HBO and HBO Max shows are shown on Sky TV (opens in new tab) channels. However, it doesn't seem that the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is one of them.

Travelers who are abroad and want to access all their paid streaming services can look into the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Australia

Aussies are also out of luck. Some HBO titles stream on Binge (opens in new tab), but that doesn't appear to be the case for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

If you want to access your streaming services while traveling in Australia, check out our recommendations on the best VPN.