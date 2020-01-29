How to use Off-Facebook Activity to clear your history

Facebook has remained popular despite its reputation for trading your personal information to advertisers to help them target you with products and services that you may be be interested in. Users still want more control over their privacy however, and Facebook is slowly responding to this.

In a new blog post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg writes that the company will be encouraging its users to review their privacy settings while introducing some important new ones. These new features include the Off-Facebook Activity tool (read more below), and third-party Login notifications that will tell you when a separate app is using your Facebook account.

Off-Facebook Activity was first introduced in August 2019 in three countries, but has now been rolled out worldwide. This tool lets you see what data other sites from around the internet have gathered on you and are sending to Facebook, and most importantly, you can delete your data.

You cannot stop the tracking from happening completely, but you can periodically clear out your data if you want to keep it to a minimum.

How to use the Off-Facebook Activity tool

1. From the Facebook home screen, select Settings.

(Image credit: Facebook)

2. Select Your Facebook information.

(Image credit: Facebook)

3. Select Off-Facebook activity.

(Image credit: Facebook)

From here you have three choices - Manage your off-Facebook activity, Clear history and More options.

(Image credit: Facebook)

Manage your off-Facebook activity shows you which apps and websites have shared your activity, and selecting one tells you how many times you interacted with the app/website, how it was shared, and lets you turn off future activity from this service if you wish.

Clear history clears your activity from your Facebook account, and disconnects your account from your activity history. Facebook still gets this information, but it can’t use it in conjunction with your account to target you with adverts.

More options gives you three more settings: Access Your Information, Download Your Information and Manage Future Activity.

As mentioned above, turning off future activity won’t stop Facebook from showing you adverts, or from receiving all off-Facebook activity information, but it will no longer be used for personalization purposes. Turning this off also stops you from logging into other apps or websites with your Facebook account.