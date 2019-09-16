Here Are the Full Surface Pro 7 Specs (Report)

According to a major retail leak ahead of its official October 2 presentation, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will come with Intel’s latest 10-nanometer Core i7 CPU. Expect a shift to USB-C too.

WinFuture has scored all of the Surface Pro 7 configurations available for Europe which, based on previous models, will probably be the same setups for the US too. The base model starts with an Intel Core i3, 4GB or RAM and 128GB SSD storage, going all the way up to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, with Intel Core i7 processor, 16 gigabytes of RAM, an 512 GB SSD storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

There are no prices yet, but our sister site TechRadar speculates that the new starting price could be as low as $600, given the hardware combinations and the current price for the Surface Pro 6.

WinFuture is also speculating that Microsoft may announce a new dual-screen Surface laptop — the rumored Android-app compatible Centaurus — although it's unlikely that this would be the device that was patented a couple of days ago.

There’s also rumors that Microsoft will unveil a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 next month, expected to compete head-to-head with top laptops such as the MacBook Pro. Given all these rumors and Microsoft’s hardware experimentation edge, the October 2 special event looks really exciting whether you are a fan of the Redmond company or not.