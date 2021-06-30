Hawks vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Hawks vs Bucks start time, channel The Hawks vs Bucks live stream will begin Thursday, July 1st at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Hawks vs Bucks live stream may be the most injury plagued game of this postseason and that’s saying something. Both teams hope someone can make up for talent that may be sidelined for this NBA playoffs live stream.

Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Chris Paul. Those are just a few of the NBA stars who have missed time this postseason. Tuesday, the Bucks and Hawks added to that list. Trae Young missed Game 4 of this Eastern Conference Final with a bone bruise suffered in Game 3 when he rolled his ankle on an official’s foot. Then in the third quarter of Game 4, Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee and did not return. No word yet on either’s status for Game 5.

Before Giannis’ injury the Hawks looked to have control despite Young being out. Veteran guard and all-time leading bench scorer, Lou Williams started in Young’s absence. Williams scored a game-high 21 points with a team-high eight assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points while shooting 6-for-14 from three. In total, six Hawks finished with double figures in scoring.

The Bucks didn’t have as much luck trying to fill the void left behind when Antetokounmpo left the game at the 7:14 mark of the third. Milwaukee was already struggling, scoring just 16 points in the second quarter, then they scored just 36 points total after Giannis left the game. A lot of eyes will be on Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday in Game 5 as they will try and step up if the two-time MVP can’t play.

The injury bug didn’t stop biting after Giannis. Hawks’ center Clint Capela took an elbow to the face in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s Game 4 and is questionable for Game 5. Capela went to the locker room at the 3:28 mark of the final quarter with a towel on his face.

The Bucks host the Hawks in Game 5 as 2.5-point home favorites. The over/under is 216.5.

Hawks vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Hawks vs Bucks airs on TNT tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 1st.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. We love Fubo TV too, but it doesn't have TNT.

And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Hawks vs Bucks live stream in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, where the Hawks vs Bucks live stream will be live available. Sky Sports Arena will have the game starting at 1:30 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Hawks vs Bucks live stream live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need SportsNet for this event. SN and SN1 will have the Hawks vs Bucks live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.