Google Pixel Watch launch looks imminent — here's why

The Google Pixel Watch just surfaced in a new trademark, seemingly confirming the name of a smartwatch that’s been the subject of several rumors and leaks in past weeks.

As spotted by 9to5Google , Google filed the phrase “ Pixel Watch ” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on April 19, 2022. Following Google’s smartphone branding, we’ve assumed the company’s first smartwatch would be called something like the Pixel Watch, but now we know Pixel Watch will, “cover the categories of smartwatches; cases adapted for holding smartwatches; wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches; smartwatch straps; smartwatch bands.”

The trademark document is marked as a live application, meaning it’s still undergoing examination and has not been officially awarded. That said, there are a couple of compelling takeaways worth noting. For one, Google answered “yes” in the applications “intent to use” field, hinting at an inevitable Pixel Watch launch.

The filing is not flagged for current use, though images of an alleged Pixel Watch prototype left at a restaurant that hit the internet this past weekend suggest otherwise. The person claiming to possess the prototype then hosted a Reddit AMA to leak more Google Pixel Watch details .

It’s difficult to validate the device and AMA claims, but based on the images the device looks an awful lot like the renders tech tipster Jon Prosser shared in collaboration with artist Ian Zelbo approximately one year ago. Still, there’s no way to say whether the prototype is the latest iteration or an accurate representation of the Pixel Watch’s final design.

Without a charger, the person with the supposed Pixel Watch said there’s no way to bring the device to life. Functioning software would give us a better sense of if it’s legitimate — and if it’s legitimate, what it might offer. The trademark application similarly reveals nothing related to features, sensors or other specifications.

Based on the recent uptick of leaks, there’s reason to believe Google is close to releasing what could be the best smartwatch for Pixel phone users yet. Though all of the best smartwatches for Android are compatible with Google phones (and some like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 even run Google’s Wear OS wearable software,) Pixel users have yet to see an in-brand smartwatch.

This wearable is already tipped to have Fitbit fitness features built in, as Google acquired Fitbit for $2.1 billion in 2019. And we've seen Fitbit branding in the interface for the watch in leaked images.

The latest speculation is that the Pixel Watch could debut at Google I/O 2022, which takes place on May 11. At the very least, we're expecting Google to show off new Wear OS features and perhaps tease in-house hardware to match. If that's the case, the Pixel Watch could officially launch alongside the Google Pixel 7 series sometime in the fall.